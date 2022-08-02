While Chicharito has a 6 million dollar mansion, the house where Dani Alves would live

Chicharito’s mansion, against what Alves will live in Mexico

August 01, 2022 9:00 p.m.

A sign that soccer is a sport that makes people dizzy if there is not a clear argument to think and to understand that wealth should not always be reflected in opulence or material objects.

That was how Javier Hernandezupon arrival at The Angels Galaxy, spared no effort to buy a mansion of great value in the city of Los Angeles. According to the United States media report, Chicharito has a property that is valued at 6 million dollars.

A frightening figure, taking into account the luxuries and everything that is available in this place where Chicharito resides with his family. But unlike CH14, Daniel Alves It gives a lesson in mentality and how money should be managed.

Where would Dani Alves live in Mexico?

According to the Escapada portal report, the Brazilian player will reside in a house in Jardines de la Montaña, in the Tlalpan mayor’s office. Although he will not buy one of those houses, their value reaches a maximum of one million dollars, according to the Mudafy report.