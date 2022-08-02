Where to see the forgotten horror film with Jennifer Aniston

Today the weight of a star is unquestionable Jennifer Aniston in Hollywood. After his entry into friendswhere he gave life to Rachel Green and became one of the two most important figures in the series, along with David SchwimmerRoss Gellerthe 53-year-old actress became one of the most coveted by the production companies that hired her mainly to perform romantic comedies, until her recent appearance in the drama of AppleTV+, The Morning Showwhere he put himself in the skin of alex levy.

Long before being the face of The Morning Showlong before movies like My girlfriend Polly Y Marley and Me, Jennifer Aniston had a foray into the world of terror. It was her first big role in the cinema, in a production from which a cult saga was created from which eight films in total emerged, although none of them had her in their cast again. What movie are we talking about? Of Leprechaun.

Leprechaun is a saga that Mark Jones created in 1993 centered on a demonized goblin who faced anyone who dared to steal his gold. In Leprechaun, Jennifer Aniston gave life to Tory Redingthe protagonist of the story in which Warwick Davis (starwars) was in charge of embodying evil, the antagonist, the monstrous Lubdan. To achieve this role, Jennifer Aniston needed the trust of Mark Jones and its power of persuasion.

It is that initially, the study that distributed Leprechaun, Trimark Picturesnot only did he not love her Jennifer Aniston in the distribution but that he was not directly interested in promoting this project, much less turning it into a franchise. The legend says that before its premiere, trimark I sent a test tape to three cities where they thought it would perform poorly and give them reasons to give the project a thumbs down. However, the reviews were favourable. Stubborn as they were, they repeated the process with three other cities, but the results were the same: people liked the film. After a third attempt, they understood that the film was worth it and released it. Of course, this process had its consequences: Mark Jones he only returned to the franchise as a producer on the first sequel and then said goodbye.

+Where to see Leprechaun

If you are one of those who have not yet discovered Leprechaun and closely follows the career of Jennifer Aniston, or maybe you want to give this horror movie classic a chance, we tell you where you can find the movie. In case you live in Latin America, you can see it whether you have an account in StarzPlay as if you use Amazon Prime Video. But if you are reading us from Spain you will have to resort to a subscription in StarzPlay to be able to see the movie with which Jennifer Aniston his career began.