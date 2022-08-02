When is the last day to watch all the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max? – Movie News

Not even the Elder wand can prevent the Harry Potter saga from leaving the HBO Max catalog, which had happened before, but history will repeat itself. Here we tell you until when you can see the eight films.

Nothing is forever, not even the Harry Potter movies in the HBO Max catalog. Through a report of Varietyit was announced that NBCUniversal’s Peacock took back the rights to the saga starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Ruper Grint, therefore, they will have to change the streaming platform.

will be the next August 31 the deadline that Potterheads will have to be able to marathon from harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowsso you should start as soon as possible so you don’t get caught up in a rush now that we have a certain day.

A new report indicates that the ‘Harry Potter’ saga will depart from HBO Max on August 31.



The fact that HBO Max loses the eight films of the saga inspired by JK Rowling’s books could sound cumbersome, however, it is not the first time it has happened. It was in 2020, when it was confirmed that all deliveries including Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets either Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, they reached said streaming platform, even if it was only for 90 days, because Peacock took over the rights.

A year later, in September to be precise, HBO Max won back the rights to keep the franchise in its catalog. Now, history repeats itself and Peacock won this dispute again in legal terms, which is why he returned to having the titles as of July 1.

Now you know: it will be the next August 31 when the eight Harry Potter films leave the HBO Max streaming catalog again. Get ready for your express marathon!