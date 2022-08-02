What ‘surprises’ does Tata analyze for the game against Paraguay? -David Medrano

STILL IN ARGENTINA

It will be the weekend when Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino returns to Mexico. Next Monday he will return to his weekly meetings in the CAR to start planning the friendly match against Paraguay in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Due to personal situations, Tata traveled for a few weeks to Rosario, Argentina, which is the place where his family resides and from there he has been watching his work group, which divides the matches of each day of the MX League to keep track of players who are on the coaching staff’s radar.

HIGHLIGHTS

Within the reports that his collaborators present to Gerardo Martino every week, two elements appear that at the beginning of the tournament were not considered on the coach’s radar. This is Raymundo Fulgencio, the winger of tigers who has become the starter for the felines, and Jordi Cortizo, who in Puebla is playing much further forward. Other names that appear in some positive reports are Miguel Tapias from Pachuca and Emilio Lara from America. The duel against Paraguay is not on a FIFA Date, therefore, the coach will only have to call elements that participate in Liga MX, and therefore the possibility that two or three elements that have not been previously summoned will appear.

RED REPEAT

Three Correcaminos players were involved in a car accident early Monday morning in Ciudad Victoria, forcing coach Héctor Altamirano not to take them into account for last week’s match against Alebrijes. Among the three elements was Daniel ‘Chimpa’ Amador, who before the start of the tournament was discharged by the Black Lions for arriving late and in improper conditions for training. The Correcaminos board is investigating the situation to find out what conditions Ronaldo González, Eduardo Banda and ‘Chimpa Amador were in, since the accident occurred at dawn, a time when the players would have to be resting before the match against Alebrijes.

