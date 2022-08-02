What is Ryan Gosling’s other job when he’s not acting?

Ryan Gosling He is in a great professional moment. The actor, who is one of the most sought after in Hollywood, has just released the gray manthe new Netflix action movie that, according to what they assured, is the most expensive produced by the streaming giant.

In addition, the actor who achieved great fame by starring Diary of a passionis in the middle of filming the long-awaited Barbie movie, in which she puts herself in the shoes of Ken, the doll’s famous boyfriend.

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man.

For such a movie, Ryan Gosling he had to change his style. In the first leaked photograph of his character, he can be seen with a much more worked and muscular body, and with more platinum blonde hair than usual.

A few days ago, the actor became news by leaking the amount he was paid for Barbiein which he shares a cast with margot robbie, the highest paid actress in the industry at the time. According to Variety, the actor and his partner are paid the same amount, 35 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Ryan walks through all the television programs promoting his work with Netflix, in which he shares a cast with two great figures. Anne of Arms Y Chris Evans. The truth is that the action movie has been the most viewed on the platform for days, which means a real success.

But when the Hollywood star is not working in the world of movies, he has another great passion and another important source of income. Ryan Gosling He owns an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles, called Tagine.

The postcards from the Tagine website.

The place specializes in Moroccan luxury food and the actor is associated with chef ‘Ben’ Benameur. The establishment is located at 132 Robertson Boulevard, in Beverly Hills, and has a quiet, intimate and well-kept atmosphere. It is visited by many Hollywood stars who try to take refuge from the stalking of paparazzi and fans when they go out.

The specialty of the restaurant Ryan Gosling It is the lamb, although according to internet reviews, all the dishes are unmissable. Among the comments that stand out on specialized food sites, the words “excellent”, “incredible”, “wonderful experience” and “welcoming atmosphere” are repeatedly distinguished.