What is Ryan Gosling’s other job when he’s not acting?

Ryan Gosling He is in a great professional moment. The actor, who is one of the most sought after in Hollywood, has just released the gray manthe new Netflix action movie that, according to what they assured, is the most expensive produced by the streaming giant.

In addition, the actor who achieved great fame by starring Diary of a passionis in the middle of filming the long-awaited Barbie movie, in which she puts herself in the shoes of Ken, the doll’s famous boyfriend.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker