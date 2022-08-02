What does the future of Marvel Studios hold for us with phases 4, 5 and 6? – The financial

On July 23, during San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, took to the panel in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center to reveal phases five and six that will take place within the Marvel canon; including two films from the avengers and the fourth installment of Captain America.

On past occasions, Marvel has divided its franchise into sagas and this time will not be the exception; before we had the Infinity Saga which took place from Hombre de Hierro (2008) until Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Now we will witness the multiverse saga which will take place from Black Widow (2021) until what will be Avengers: Secret Wars (2025).

We leave you a list of all the important premieres that will come in the next few years to give you an idea of ​​how massive the outcome of this new movie saga could become.

Upcoming Marvel Studios Movies

The grid of everything that Marvel will be working on for the next three years was revealed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The return of the fictional nation of Wakanda is closer than we expect, as the film will be released on November 11 this year.

The sequel to the successful film Black Panther It will be set in a time of uncertainty. As the nation of Wakanda struggles to cope with the loss of their king, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, the population will face off against Atlantis led by Namor, the submariner, played by Tenoch Huerta.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) will be back on February 18, 2023 in a new adventure of various magnitudes. There are not many details about the plot yet, but we will see a character that was introduced within the series of Loki, Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.

the marvels

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will join forces with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in a new cosmic adventure to save the universe. The three wonders of Marvel will hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Beloved Galactic Superhero Team, The Guardians of the Galaxy, They will return to the big screen with a new adventure. The complete details are not yet available, but it is known that we will see the origins of the character played by Bradley Cooper, Rocket Racoon and the mysterious Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. The tape is expected to arrive on May 5, 2023.

Captain America: New World Order

We will have a new installment of Captain Americabut this time it will not be with Chris Evans carrying the shield but we will have the first appearance on the big screen of the new Captain America by Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie.

There are not many details yet, but Sebastian Stan and Emily VanCamp are expected in their respective roles. The film will hit the big screen on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts

Something similar to suicide squad from DC Comics, the Thunderbolts they are a group of reformed super villains who act on behalf of certain organs of the American government. It is expected that Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell return to reprise their roles as antiheroes for the film, which will arrive on July 26, 2024.

Blade

Mahershala Ali will be the actor in charge of bringing the vampire-hunting superhero franchise back to life: Blade, which will return to the big screen next year.

Fantastic Four

The expected return of the first Marvel family will take place in a couple of years with a cast that has not yet been revealed and a plot that promises to be totally different from what we have seen. The Fantastic four They will hit the cinema in November 2024.

avengers

It was announced within the event that we will see the next return of the most powerful heroes on the planet: the avengers, cwith two films that will be released in 2025 and will be titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty Y avengers secret wars, respectively.

Upcoming series from Marvel Studios

The next productions that will arrive on the Disney + platform.

she hulk

The Incredible Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) will steal the spotlight in the upcoming Disney+ series.

The story centers on a young lawyer who has the same powers as the Incredible Hulk. Walters will have to figure out how to balance her professional life and her superhero side. During nine chapters we will see the development and growth of this character, whose arrival at Disney + will be this August 17.

I am Groot

Groot, the little anthropomorphic tree played by Vin Diesel, is back with a series of five shorts exploring his life before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The series will be released on August 10.

Iron Heart

The legacy of the deceased Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) will find some new hands inside young Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as he navigates his own series. spin-off of the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series is expected to hit the Disney Plus platform in the fall of 2023.

Threw out

One of the spin-off most anticipated of Marvel will be the series of Threw out, that will tell the story of the character of Threw out (Alaqua Cox) after the events of the series of Hawkeye. This series is expected to hit the streaming platform in the summer of 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again

After acquiring the rights to several Marvel series that Netflix produced, Disney plans to return one of its iconic superheroes to the small screen with the series premiere of Daredevil. There are not many details yet, but it is known that it will arrive in the spring of 2024.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The spin-off from the series Wandavision It will arrive very soon on the Disney Plus platform, where we will follow in the footsteps of Kathryn Hahn’s character as she continues her path as one of the most powerful witches in the UCM. The series is expected to premiere in winter 2023.

Loki, second season

Loki will return to the small screen with a second season of his successful series with the entire original cast. There is no confirmed release date yet, but Tom Hiddleston has been seen on the recording set.

Secret Invasion

One of the series that promises an important twist for Marvel Studios is Secret Invasion, the series that will be based on the comic of the same name.

It will be attended by Samuel L Jackson Y cobie smulders reprising their roles as secret spies as they face an invasion by aliens who can disguise themselves as humans: the Skrulls. It is expected to come out in spring 2023.