“We have our own Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.” The producer of ‘Interview with the vampire’ affirms that the series will be more faithful to the book

With the most extensive trailer just released, the ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series that AMC is preparing is getting closer. The executive producer of the new adaptation from Anne Rice novels ensures that it will be “more faithful to the novel”.

To live and die in New Orleans

The ‘Interview with the Vampire’ novel, published in 1976, was the first of the ‘Vampire Chronicles’ saga created by Anne Rice. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, a New Orleans nobleman turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt, and how his consuming remorse for all the victims he accumulated into his new way of life.

Mark Johnson, one of the executive producers of the new series, assures that it’s going to be a much more faithful adaptation than the 1994 movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt:

We stayed true to the spirit of the books as much as possible but it’s also a more modern reinterpretation. In many ways, our show is more faithful than the movie was, which is a bit ironic since Anne Rice herself wrote the screenplay for that movie.

Rice’s books give much prominence to the stormy relationship between Lestat and Louis and Johnson assures that the series will delve deeper into her:

‘Interview with the vampire’ is, above all, a beautiful love story. For this reason, and unlike the film, the series is less based on the plot and more on the emotional, it is more focused on the characters.

Johnson has highlighted the importance of interpreters and the advantage that having 7 episodes to develop the story:

It all comes down to acting. We have our own Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, and our Lestat and Louis will be much more complete than the ones in the movie. Not because the movie did anything wrong but because it was only 2 hours long and we have had more time.

Regarding the changes with respect to the original observable in the trailer, it is not something unusual considering that Neil Jordan’s tape has already introduced important changes in relation to the characters, such as changing the age of Claudia’s character (from 5 years to 10) or Antonio Banderas playing Armand (who in the books is Ukrainian, adolescent in appearance and with reddish-brown hair).

Curiously, the greatest controversy that there was regarding the previous one came from the Anne Rice, who rejected the choice of Tom Cruise as Lestat although he had to apologize later when he saw the final result. For this project, the author has served as executive producer, until her death at the end of 2021.

Perhaps the biggest limitation of this series is that won’t adapt the whole book (in fact, Claudia appears towards the end of the season) and they hope to have more seasons to adapt everything that has been left out.

The new ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series can be seen on AMC and AMC+ on October 22 in the US, and in Spain we still don’t have a confirmed date.