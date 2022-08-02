Watch Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer’s First Trailer

Universal has released the first official trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s latest film starring Cillian Murphy.

The trailer features black-and-white footage of Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer intertwined with large fiery explosions. At the beginning of the trailer, Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, can be heard saying, “The world is changing, reforming itself. This is your moment.”

Oppenheimer is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Pulitzer Prize winner, by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Nolan is directing from his own script and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Production took place in New Mexico, California, and New Jersey.

Other cast members include Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh.