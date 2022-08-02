Was the Titanic love story real?

How many of you will have grown up with the routine of zapping and leaving the channel that was transmitting titanica, no matter what minute of the more than three hours it was. In 1997, james cameron premiered this film with some very young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winsletwho had already had some appearance in the industry but thanks to this production they became indisputable figures of Hollywood. titanicameanwhile, was the highest grossing film in history for 12 years, until james cameron he dethroned himself with Avatar.

The story of titanica It was told from the romance between two of the passengers who were aboard the largest ship in the world, which in 1912 left England for the United States but never reached its destination. jack and rose They were the protagonists of this trip interrupted forever by a gigantic iceberg that was in charge of demonstrating that the hand of man is not always perfect, that no matter how indestructible it may be, a steel monster can break.

who saw titanica You will remember that the story begins with a very old woman Rose and the discovery of the wreck site with a team ready to salvage the remains of the vessel. Immediately we move to England at the beginning of the 20th century, where the adventure of jack and rose. This situation is what leads many to confuse the actress Glory Stuartin charge of interpreting the adult version of Rosewith a person who really existed.

If we have to talk about real facts and titanica, it is fair to mention all the tragedy that occurred around this immense ship. they did not exist jack and rose but there were thousands of stories similar to theirs among all the victims of this shipwreck that occurred on April 15, 1912. Of the 2,240 crew members on board the titanicaNearly 1,500 lost their lives during the shipwreck, either from hypothermia or drowning.

+The person who really existed in Titanic

Beyond the fiction represented by james cameron from the hand of DiCaprio and Winslet, there was a character in the movie that actually existed. Is about J.Bruce Ismaythe businessman who was in charge of the company White Star Linewho was in charge of the construction of the titanica. Interpreted by Jonathan Pryce (Rickie Ricon) in the film, he was one of those who managed to survive the tragedy and who is accused of being one of those indirectly responsible for the sinking. In the film, in fact, he is held responsible for having convinced the ship’s captain that the iceberg was not going to have catastrophic consequences for the ship.