Vin Diesel’s millionaire movie premiered on this platform – CINEMABLEND

Vin Diesel is known for his acting facet, but he is also a notable producer responsible for a multimillion-dollar movie that you can enjoy right now through a streaming platform and here we tell you.

The complete saga of Fast and Furious came to Star Plusincluding the most recent film in the franchise: F9. This ninth installment, starring Vin Diesel in his iconic role as Dominic Toretto, was released in theaters last year and now you can watch it from the comfort of your armchair.

F9which grossed more than $700 million at the box office around the world, featured performances by Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and John Cena, was recently added to the catalog of the streaming platform for you to enjoy a weekend of marathon level all the Fast and Furious movies.

In the action film directed by Justin Lin (Star Trek: Limitless) and that you can already see in Star PlusDominic Torreto tries to lead a peaceful life, while living in a comfortable house in the country. The former car racer tries to raise his young son Brian with the help of Letty (Rodriguez), his partner, in his retirement. However, the tranquility that he longs for is much further than he thinks: after his intervention in the capture of the dangerous hacker and terrorist who murdered the mother of his son, Cipher (Charlize Theron), a new threat.

In a meeting with his old friends Rome (Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris) and Megan (Nathalie Emmanuel), Toretto learns that the plane carrying agent Frank “Mr. Nobody” Petty (Kurt Russell), who captured Cipher, was attacked and it crashed. Letty decides to leave with the team and Dom agrees to help them find Mr. Nobody after realizing that Jakob (John Cena), his younger brother, is involved..

F9 grossed over $700 million at the box office.



“This movie, this episode, is about fatherhood. We had thought that when Dom told Brian that he had a love/hate relationship with the car in the garage it was just about losing his father. What we learned here is that it is also related to the loss of his brother. It represents a broken brotherhood, a blood brotherhood that could not be sustained due to the loss of the father“Diesel said about F9.

If you don’t know how to spend the rest of the weekend, you can watch the more than 10 films of Fast and furious who came to Star Plus.