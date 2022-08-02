Vin Diesel, of ‘meets’ with Helen Mirren in Rome

Vin Diesel has just turned 55 and the celebration has caught him in Rome, where he is shooting some scenes for the next installment of Fast&Furious, which will be the tenth and final story in the franchise. The actor celebrated his birthday with a very special companion, the British actress Helen Mirren, who these days has joined the shooting in the Italian capital.

The two actors went to dinner at a restaurant, where they ordered pasta cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) and red wine, as published Page Six. At dessert time, Diesel was surprised “with his favorite cake, Victoria cake,” adds the source consulted by the publication. “They were having a great time, it seems that Diesel and Mirren have become good friends. And while they were singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him, the actor changed the lyrics to ‘Happy Birthday, dear Helen,’ because his birthday is July 26.”





Diesel has shared on his social networks a beautiful image in the company of the great lady of British cinema, who will turn 76 on Tuesday. In the black and white photo, you can see the couple sitting looking at the horizon and Vin Diesel hugging her in a brotherly way and with a big smile.

The actor has been married to the Mexican model Paloma Jiménez since 2007, with whom he has three children: Hania, 14, Vincent, 12, and Pauline, 7, named after actor Paul Walker, a great friend. from Diesel who died in a tragic accident in 2013. And Helen Mirren has been married to film director Taylor Hackford since 1997.

The two actors went to dinner at a restaurant, where they ordered pasta cacio e pepe (cheese and pepper) and red wine

One of the gifts for the American actor has been the announcement of the premiere of the last installment of the saga: on May 19, 2023. In the film, in which Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa will also be, actress Helen Mirren returns to step into the shoes of the iconic Queenie. In the photos that have been leaked, Mirren and Diesel are seen in the Castel Sant’Angelo, in Rome, sharing a scene. Queenie is a resource that Dom Toretto has always had in mind since his debut in Fast & Furious 8in 2017.

Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren, shooting a scene for “Fast X” at Castel Sant’ Angelo, in Rome, on July 18 GC Images

According to Mirren herself in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she herself approached Vin Diesel to incorporate her into the cast. “I love to drive and I wanted to get behind the wheel of a fast car,” she said. So she did not hesitate: “I did not ask him: I begged him,” she explained. “I think he went to the theater or something: he was there and I was introduced to him. And I had no shame: ‘Oh, God, I would love to be in one of your movies! Please let me out!”

Gentlemanly, Mirren detailed, Diesel replied “with that deep voice, so pretty” that he would see what he could do. And he complied. “He found me this great little role, which was perfect. He had never done anything like that before – one of those blockbusters,” Mirren recounted. And that was, in 2017, the beginning of a beautiful friendship.