Tom Holland is captured in Mexico

The actor of American origin Tom Holland has had a series of projects in which he has worked, the most prominent being the saga of the Spider-Man films, whose last installment was a resounding success worldwide, since it managed to bring together the actors Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfieldwho previously played the arachnid.

Due to this workload, the artist decided to take a well-deserved vacation, along with his brother Harry Holland. It was precisely the Mexican beaches that were chosen by the actor from The impossiblebeing Los Cabos his place of rest, where he was captured in a practice of paddle surfing along with his companion.

Despite wanting to go unnoticed by tourists, The actor was identified by the paparazzi, who managed to capture the actor who was the protégé of Tony Stark/Iron Man(Robert Downey Jr.) despite his cap, white shirt and dark glasses.

In the images leaked on social networks you can see Tom Holland kneeling on a paddle surf boarddressed in a white hat, sunglasses, and a white sweatshirt to take care of the heat of Los Cabos in Baja California, Mexico.

On the other hand, Tom has not shared anything about the vacations he is taking, surely to avoid the press, or that may destabilize the rest and activities he has planned.

Finally, as expected, the images of the 26-year-old spread very quickly through social networks, giving notice to tourists and residents of the place, who are alert in case they find the boyfriend of Zendaya walking around, and see if they get a chance to see it.

