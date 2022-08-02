Tom Holland in Mexico: they caught the interpreter of “Spider-Man” enjoying Los Cabos

They caught Tom Holland vacationing on Mexican beaches Photo: Twitter/@fusionradiomx

After altering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Spider-Man: No Way Home by bringing in the main antagonists of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the Universe of spider-man of Tom Holland, The American-born actor, after a year full of work, decided to go to a beach in Mexico to take a well-deserved break away from the recording sets.

It was through social networks where some photographs of Tom Holland from the beaches of Los Caboswhere the actor, who recently premiered the action film Uncharted, attended a practice paddle surfing together with his brother, Harry Holland.

Despite Tom Holland’s attempts to go unnoticed by tourists and in one of the strongest vacation seasons for Mexico, The actor was identified by the paparazzi, who managed to capture the actor who was the protégé of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) despite his cap, white shirt and dark glasses.

TOM HOLLAND IS IN MEXICO🇲🇽

The famous actor of #SpiderMan He was captured vacationing in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico in the company of his brother. #tomholland is rested in our country after filming his new series pic.twitter.com/4qbqiYHwFm — AstroCinema🎬 (@Astroworld_News) August 2, 2022

In the images leaked on social networks you can see Tom Holland kneeling on a paddle surf boarddressed in a white hat, sunglasses, and a white sweatshirt to take care of the heat of Los Cabos in Baja California, Mexico.

Until now, the interpreter who recently ended his contract to give life to peter parker, He has not shared details about his journey in Mexico on his social networksbut the published photographs keep the various tourists and residents of Cabos San Lucas attentive in case they have the opportunity to find it in another space.

As expected, sooner or later the photos of the famous 26-year-old actor went viral on social networks and Various Mexican followers of the important actor turned the name of Tom Holland into a trend in Twitterin addition to sharing some memes.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Tom Holland attends the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

“The young actor is on vacation in Mexico, exactly in Los Cabos.” “I found out that Tom Holland is on vacation in Mexico and just yesterday I saw Spider-Man: No Way Home Is it a sign? “Tom Holland in Mexico… I don’t know, every day I regret not having been born there”, are some reactions recovered from Twitter.

His presence in Mexico came in the middle of filming The Crowded Roomhis latest project for Apple+the series written and produced by Akiva Goldsmann, which will focus on real-life stories of people living with mental illness and where he will share credits with Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane.

It should be remembered that the paradisiacal Mexican beaches are the center of international tourism and in their high seasons they are the epicenter of various stars who decide to spend their vacations in Mexico. Recently the interpreter of Colombian origin, Shakira was portrayed in the same way in Cabo San Lucas with her children, Sasha and Michael.

(Photo: screenshot)

Shakira’s vacation in Mexico was just a small moment of rest, as recently the singer has been the center of attention worldwide. In general, the Colombian artist revolutionizes the world with her talent, but now she is her separation of Gerard Pique the one that stole the media headlines.

However, while Shakira faces this situation in her personal life, another legal issue continues to cause concern for the artist, her problem with the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office who requested 8 years in prison for the interpreter of Torture, I congratulate you, Good luck and several more, for defrauding the Treasury for 14.5 million euros.

KEEP READING:

HBO Max’s multiverse opens with the arrival of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Marvel fan broke a Guinness World Record for watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” the most times

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreated the classic Spider-Man meme