Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried will star in series on Apple Tv + | Cinema and series

The actor Tom Holland alongside actress Amanda Seyfried will star in the anthology series The Crowded Roomthe same one that will be under the executive production of the winner of the Academy Award Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) and that will soon be released through the Apple Tv + platform.

“The Crowded Room” explores inspiring stories from those who have successfully struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season of the anthology is a thriller based on a portion of Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes.

Tom Holland, who last year shone as a leading man in Spider-Man: No Homecoming, will take on the lead role of the Apple series as ‘Danny Sullivan’ and will serve as executive producer alongside Goldsman. Meanwhile, Kornel Mundruczo (“Pieces of a Woman”) will assume the direction of the first installment.

In addition to Holland, “The Crowded Room” will feature the actress amanda seyfried in the role of ‘Rya,’ a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career while trying to balance her life as a single mother. Seyfried has been nominated by the Academy and has stood out in films such as Mank, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia! Y Fathers & Daughters.

“The Crowded Room” joins a growing lineup of Apple Original releases to be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback; “Masters of the Air”; “Surface”; “High Desert,” comedy with Patricia Arquette; “City on Fire” and “Mrs. American Pie,” with Laura Dern executive producing.