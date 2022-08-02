Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried will star in series on Apple Tv + | Cinema and series

The actor Tom Holland alongside actress Amanda Seyfried will star in the anthology series The Crowded Roomthe same one that will be under the executive production of the winner of the Academy Award Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”) and that will soon be released through the Apple Tv + platform.

