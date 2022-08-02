Tom Cruise wears an ultra-luxurious Rolex GMT which, of course, is a classic among pilots

Tom Cruise, that actor who defies age, has a watch collection as timeless as himself. During the promotion of Top Gun: Maverick has stayed true to his fighter pilot credentials with a series of robust male watcheslike a steel Rolex Datejust, a slightly noisier Breitling Chronomat (which would not have been out of place on the first tape of top gun) and this week a classic Rolex GMT with red and Pepsi blue dialbut, attention, in white gold instead of steel. It’s an unusual remix of the aviation classic that suits a man who probably has all the watches he wants and now seems like he wants to try something a little different.

The original GMT was a revolution for Rolex. Launched in 1955, it became the official watch for Pan Am pilots, who needed a watch to tell them when the time zone was changing, given how fast the Boeing 367-80s they piloted flew. The solution of rolex was to add a needle that turned once every 24 hours with a blue and red bezel that rotated around the face of the watch and with the numbers from 1 to 24. This new feature not only was it eye-catching and allowed you to check the time zone at a glance, but it was also quite stylish.

along with a couple of ray bansthe GMT quickly became a symbol of a new generation of wealthy globetrotters known as the “jet set”. See the 2002 movie Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a con man posing as a Pan Am pilot, to get an idea of ​​the kind of mid-century glamor this watch evokes.

There are a number of highly luxurious finishes on the Tom Cruise White Gold Remix including highlights the solid 18-carat material that differentiates it from the original, made of stainless steel. Let’s not forget that this was originally a “tool watch” as indispensable to a pilot as a slide rule or a compass. However, in the white gold version, the original anodized aluminum bezel with Bakelite numerals has been replaced by a slightly harder and more luxurious substance called “Cerachrom”a type of pottery, while the numbers have been platinum coated. All of this gives the watch a more luxurious and substantial look than the original, which is of course in keeping with the huge and opulent carat weight that has been added to this piece. Other than that, it’s pretty much the same watch, just a little prettier, and certainly a powerful addition to Cruise’s collection.

Like the man the GMT remains the same, but has become a bit more distinguished and elegant over timeeither.