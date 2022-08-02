Tom Cruise: Fans ask to give an “Oscar” to Tom Cruise for his performance in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ | Film and Television

With the same passion and glory of the 80’s, Tom Cruise flew high with a new generation of fearful airmen in “Top Gun: Maverick”and his performance has made it one of the best sequels ever made on the big screen.

Breaking box office records, the followers of both the actor and the film have been surrendered to the project, to the point of beginning to ask that the actor be the creditor of a Oscar.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has become the highest-grossing film in Paramount historysurpassing even “Titanic”the highest-grossing film in Paramount history, it is also the tenth highest-grossing feature film in USA.

“‘Top Gun: Maverick’ accomplishes an even more complicated feat than a 4G inverted dive by delivering a belated sequel that tops its predecessor in wildly entertaining style”praised the critics of Rotten Tomatoes, platform in which the film obtained a 97% approval.

Added to that, the film entered the select group of 50 movies who get more than 1 billion dollars at the box office, being the first with Tom Cruise that exceeds this amount.

In the middle of 2022, the actor’s followers realized that, like Leonardo Dicaprio At the time, the actor has not had the golden statuette in his hands, so they have decided to create an initiative for the actor to be considered at the next Oscar Awards ceremony.

