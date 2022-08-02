Tom Cruise apologizes to partner for ruining hike — Rock&Pop

Tom Cruise recently starred in the movie Top Gun: Mavericksequel to the iconic 1986 film that brought him and Val Kilmer back to their original roles, and as we well know, the interpreter loves to perform various risk practices that, although they give him a touch of emotion to your life, this can also affect other people’s lives, such as jumping off a cliff.

Tom Cruise apologizes to a couple he ran into and jumps off a cliff

As reported by The Sun US, a couple from the United Kingdom, called Sarah and Jason Haygarth, they were enjoying a lake district hike with his dog, Edward. However, they never imagined that they would meet Tom Cruise himself.

According to the medium, the actor landed at High Crag in a helicopter right in front of these people. who apparently were taken by surprise by the trick he performed.

According to what the couple told the media, the actor said the following. “Sorry for disturb your peaceful walk with all the noise”. And he added: “I like your dog.”

However, Sarah asked Tom Cruise: “Are you really going to jump from there?“Just as he was heading to a nearby cliff.

Despite this, the interpreter only managed to respond: “See you later, friends”just as he was reaching the edge of a mountain.

Despite the intensity of this practice, Sarah said that the movie star looked “really cool”.

Jason was equally excited to meet Tom Cruise, telling the outlet, “Before this, the most famous person i met It was Richard Madeley.”

And I add: “I ended up running into him afterwards in the bathroom. This tops it all.”

It is speculated that Tom Cruise was filming the stunt for the upcoming movie of Mission Impossible. Which has a release date set for the July 14, 2023.

check the video of the jump made by the interpreter by clicking here.





