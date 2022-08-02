Thor: Love and Thunder is the worst rated of the Thor saga alone

Thor: Love and Thunder His time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not get off to a very good start. The formula of Taika Waititi, with that past humor that turned the God of Thunder into a character from Leslie Nielsen’s filmsdoes not excite the general public and, now, after already running as the worst film of the House of Ideas for many, Thor: Love and Thunder has become the worst rated film of its saga within Rotten Tomatoes. Come on, that the fourth installment that has the return of Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe as Zeus is the worst of all the solo Thor movies.

Taika Waititi’s new movie has not been one of Marvel’s most successful

However, it must also be said that the scores are not so bad in general. That is to say, it gets the worst grade within its saga but on a global level it is not that they are terrible grades either. The specialized critics have given it 66% positive opinions, while the public has given it 77%. That 66% is based on 406 opinions and is the one that makes the difference with Thor: The Dark World, the sequel to the first Thor by Kenneth Brangah, which has received 66% positive ratings from critics and 75% from the audience. Nevertheless, Thor: The Dark World has only 285 professional reviews, so Thor: Love and Thunder has been undervalued.







Of all the MCU, only Eternals is already below Thor: Love and Thunder. The new installment of Taika Waititi, as we told you in our review, is an extension of what was seen in Thor: Ragnarök but corrected and increased, so it will certainly please all those who enjoyed the third installment that featured Jeff Goldblum in the cast. The scores of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should not be taken so literally, since they rotate as more viewers consume their products and new ones are released. A new movie or series can change everything, so Thor: Love and Thunder you can upload at any time.