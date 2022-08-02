‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has the lowest rating of the entire ‘Thor’ saga on Rotten Tomatoes

After a little less than a month since its premiere, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a box office success, but a small critical failure. From this Monday, August 1, the new installment of the ‘Thor’ saga has the lowest note of the four on Rotten Tomatoes, with only 66% positive reviews from the specialized press and 77% among users. This leaves it at the same level as ‘Thor: The Dark World’, which, although it also has 66% on the tomatometer, has been reviewed by 285 people compared to the 406 who have evaluated ‘Love and Thunder’ (which in fact has reached be at 65%).

Curiously, the one that has the best score is the other film by Taika Waititi about the God of Thunder, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, which right now boasts a spectacular 93%. The first of all, ‘Thor’, directed by Kenneth Branagh, has a not inconsiderable 77% of critics and 76% of the public.

But that’s not the thing, of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe only ‘Eternals’ is (for now) lower rated than ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, with 47% positive reviews from critics. Chloé Zhao’s film remains the studio’s most crushed film with 398 reviews on the web. Of course, you have to take into account how the Rotten Tomatoes meter works, that what it marks is the percentage of positive reviews, without taking into account the note that each of them gives. Will this affect the character’s future?

The figures do support it.

Although in criticism it has clicked, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has not done badly at the box office. So far, according to data from Box Office Mojo, the film starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale has already pocketed more than 300 million dollars between the United States and Canada, to which another 362 million must be added. dollars in the rest of the world, making its global is above the 663 million dollars of collection. It is estimated that its budget was 250 million.

In the calculation of the year it is already the sixth highest grossing film, below ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ‘The Batman’ and ‘Minions: The origin of Gru’, but his business career is far from over, Well, there are countries where it hasn’t even been released yet.