Thor: love and thunder does not convince critics “A rehash of ‘Ragnarok'” | Thor love and thunder full movie online free Cuevana Pelisplus | Films

the premiere of “Love and Thunder” Thor fans were very excited. Although the box office accompanied the film with Chris Hemsworth for some time, its box office has already been surpassed by “Minions 2″. Believe it or not, the yellow wave of the beloved characters was not the only one that put a stop to the God of Thunder, as it has also declined in its approval by specialized critics.

If you check the portal Rotten Tomatoes (a very respected website, that is), you will notice the change: what was once a promising bet, is now one of the least qualified of the Asgardian saga. Specific, “Love and thunder” has dropped to only a 66% rating.

“In some ways, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ feels like a rehash of ‘Ragnarok,’ but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU,” reads RT’s consensus. .

Comparisons are terrible, but they give context

We know that each movie is unique, but sometimes we can make comparisons so you can get an idea of ​​the big picture. So, we see that Thor 1 has a score of 77%, while its sequel, “The dark world”, approves with 66%. Meanwhile, the controversial “Ragnarok” It boasts an enviable 93% rating.

Now, you must have noticed that “The dark world” and “Love and thunder” have the same approval percentage, but there is a clear difference between the two: the former was reviewed by 285 people and the latter by 406 film critics.

Even so, after everything mentioned, the return of the avenger has already been assured. In addition, the earnings are not negligible, because —according to Box Office Mojo— it has been raising just over US$ 660 million worldwide.

In case you have the spark of curiosity flashing in your head, yes, “Minions 2” also beats “Thor 4” on Rotten Tomatoes. Yellow characters have a 70% approval rating from specialized critics. Two totally different plots, but we can already see that the animation has found Gru’s friends breathing a sigh of relief from him.