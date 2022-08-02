This weekend, at TRECE, enjoy a movie session with Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman – The best of TRECE

Like every weekend, TRECE brings to our screens the best cinema of all time.

Session starts Friday night from 9:55 p.m.with the space ‘CLASSICS’. and the third and last work that makes up the ‘Cavalry Trilogy’ by John Ford: “Rio Grande”.

The tape was the first time they shared a scene John Wayne Y Maureen O’Hara. The actors would later be considered some of the greatest couples in Hollywood. The film is said to have had unsigned dialogue rewritten by the great Quentin Tarantino. Also, his brilliant soundtrack, by hans zimmergarnered a Grammy Award for the title song.

In the play, Colonel Kirby Yorke (John Wayne) fights Apaches from a fort near the Mexican border. His son, who has failed West Point, enlists and is sent with his father. The colonel’s wife (Maureen O’Hara), with whom he had been estranged for years, also arrives at the fort. After the family conflict, the fight with the Indians intensifies.

On Saturday, from 2:45 p.m.TRECE will make viewers enjoy an underwater afternoon thanks to “red tide”. Directed by Tony Scottthe film starred Denzel Washington Y Gene Hackman. Captain Frank Ramsey, and his lieutenant, Lieutenant Colonel Ron Hunter, find themselves in the midst of a global conflict. The nuclear submarine they command is threatened by an unbalanced Russian nationalist who wants to provoke World War III. But when ordered to launch nuclear missiles, Ramsey and Hunter react very differently and end up fighting for control of the ship.

at 4:50 p.m. arrives “Deep Blue Sea“, starring Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, Aida Turturro, Jacqueline McKenzie Y Samuel L. Jackson, among others. Using Mako sharks, Dr. McAlester (Saffron Burrows) hopes to find the key to regenerating human brain tissue. To do this, she violates ethical codes by modifying the DNA of animals, turning them into more intelligent and faster predators that will pose a danger to the work team.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker