This weekend, at TRECE, enjoy a movie session with Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman – The best of TRECE

Like every weekend, TRECE brings to our screens the best cinema of all time.

Session starts Friday night from 9:55 p.m.with the space ‘CLASSICS’. and the third and last work that makes up the ‘Cavalry Trilogy’ by John Ford: “Rio Grande”.

The tape was the first time they shared a scene John Wayne Y Maureen O’Hara. The actors would later be considered some of the greatest couples in Hollywood. The film is said to have had unsigned dialogue rewritten by the great Quentin Tarantino. Also, his brilliant soundtrack, by hans zimmergarnered a Grammy Award for the title song.

In the play, Colonel Kirby Yorke (John Wayne) fights Apaches from a fort near the Mexican border. His son, who has failed West Point, enlists and is sent with his father. The colonel’s wife (Maureen O’Hara), with whom he had been estranged for years, also arrives at the fort. After the family conflict, the fight with the Indians intensifies.

On Saturday, from 2:45 p.m.TRECE will make viewers enjoy an underwater afternoon thanks to “red tide”. Directed by Tony Scottthe film starred Denzel Washington Y Gene Hackman. Captain Frank Ramsey, and his lieutenant, Lieutenant Colonel Ron Hunter, find themselves in the midst of a global conflict. The nuclear submarine they command is threatened by an unbalanced Russian nationalist who wants to provoke World War III. But when ordered to launch nuclear missiles, Ramsey and Hunter react very differently and end up fighting for control of the ship.

at 4:50 p.m. arrives “Deep Blue Sea“, starring Thomas Jane, Saffron Burrows, Aida Turturro, Jacqueline McKenzie Y Samuel L. Jackson, among others. Using Mako sharks, Dr. McAlester (Saffron Burrows) hopes to find the key to regenerating human brain tissue. To do this, she violates ethical codes by modifying the DNA of animals, turning them into more intelligent and faster predators that will pose a danger to the work team.

During the weekend we can enjoy two of the great Sylvester Stallone. The session will start on Saturday with the classic “cornered”. After her comesJudge Dredd”. Set in the year 2139, humanity is embroiled in violence. But in an American city, Judge Dredd is ready to fight crime. On Sunday night, John Rambo will return to the network with “Cornered: Part II”.

LONG LIVE SPANISH CINEMA

Like every Sunday, TRECE brings us our double film session with “Long live Spanish cinema”. From 2:45 p.m., arrive “Manolo the night” a play directed by Mariano Ozoresand starring Alfredo Landa, Maria Jose Alfonso Y Josele Roman.

at 4:30 p.m.“Boyfriends 68” reaches THIRTEEN. A play directed by Peter Lazaga and starring Arturo Fernandez, Sonia Bruno, Alfredo Landa, Jose Luis Lopez Vazquez Y Theresa Gimpera. In this romantic comedy, the adventures involved in preparing for a wedding are narrated for five wedding couples of different social classes and personalities. Emilio has three girlfriends, Marcelino and Conchita are always fighting. Julia is run over by a bachelor who falls in love with her. Pepe and Lolito have to get married fast and Lucía sends her boyfriend to Germany in order to earn money and be able to get married.