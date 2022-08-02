This is the MILLIONAIRE budget that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have for their second WEDDING

Undoubtedly one of the weddings of the year that surprised everyone was the marriage between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck which took everyone by surprise and got married a couple of weeks ago. However, the newly married couple does not stop surprising because apparently there will be a second wedding with a budget millionaire.

After the engagement announcement which suddenly between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleckthe famous celebrated a wedding on July 16, where out of expectations and glamor it was held in Las Vegas and, although many expected that it would be a big event, it was quite the opposite because JLo confessed that for the celebration she refused a dress that she used in a of his past movies.

“In the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined,” said JLo

Despite this, the newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Paris, France, but with the pleasant company of the children of both celebrities, where some of the photos taken by the paparazzi showed that the family gets along very well despite that they are not of the marriage.

This is the budget that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have for their second wedding

Many thought that the wedding in Las Vegas and the honeymoon in Paris would be the last celebrations of the newlyweds, however, the media TMZ announced on July 19 that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they plan a second wedding in the mansion acquired by the actor when they just left.

According to the site, this event is planned to be similar to the first engagement they had which had to be cancelled, which they have now hired event planner Colin Cowie to run the party, who is a specialist in getting things done. celebrations of the famous of great renown.

Another detail that stands out is that hiring Colin Cowie is because there will be a great budget since it can cost from 25 thousand to 25 million dollars, so it implies that there will be a millionaire amount of money in this wedding, since there will also be great guests and Hollywood icons.