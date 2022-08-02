This is the luxury brand chosen by Antonela Rocuzzo and Wanda Nara

Chanel, Dior, Prada or Versace are some of the luxury firms that dress Antonella Roccuzzo Y Wanda Nara. These influencers like to dress well and with unique garments in the world that no one else can clone. There is a brand that everyone is talking about and that has celebrities like Kim Kardashian or Nicole Kidman as muses.

We talk about Balenciagaone of the largest fashion companies in the world and that has grown exponentially thanks to its creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Wanda Nara Y Antonella Roccuzzo They decide to show what their favorite garments from this firm are and here we name them.

Antonela Roccuzzo chooses the brand’s most classic t-shirt. Photo: Instagram.

Antonella Roccuzzo is one of the fans Balenciaga and shows the most youthful and relaxed side of the firm. In this case, the influencer wore skinny black jeans with a mint green shirt with inscriptions of the brand’s name throughout the central area.

T-shirts are the best-selling item in Balenciagasince they are an off-road garment that you can wear day or night and are more affordable than a dress or pant-boots like the ones made famous by Kim Kardashian.

Wanda Nara prefers Balenciaga’s signature t-shirt, ripped and extra large. Photo: Instagram.

Different is what it presents Wanda Nara in her look, because the businesswoman highlights the most daring and sensual side of the firm. Wanda wore a XXL white T-shirt with the word “Balenciaga” in black along with a black belt, long black leather boots with heels and a bag with diamonds.

Related news

On this occasion, the influencer looked for a more characteristic garment of the fashion company, since it had some breaks in the shoulder area giving it that different, rebellious and commercial touch that it presents Balenciaga.

Tini Stoessel also joins the Balenciaga boom in her looks. Photo: Instagram.

Ultimately, we teach them that Tini Stoessel is also a huge fan of Balenciaga. Like Wanda, she chose an oversized jumpsuit in army green, with rips and the word “Balenciaga” blank. The singer could not be left behind the boom of the brand with Spanish roots.

Antonella Roccuzzo Y Wanda Nara share your taste for Balenciaga and they make it viral with just a photo on their social networks