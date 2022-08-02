This is the luxurious mansion of Selena Gomez in Los Angeles

In 2020, Selena Gomez bought an imposing property that belonged to and was built at the request of Tom Petty, the remembered leader of the Heartbreakers. It is located in Encino, a district of The AngelsCalifornia, and offers amenities of all kinds.

This is what the mansion looks like Selena Gomez outside. Source: architectureanddesign.es

The AngelsCalifornia: this is how the mansion came into the hands of Selena Gomez

The property in question was built to order and at the request of Tom Petty in 1989, after a couple of years earlier an unknown person started a fire that destroyed almost the entire house that the musician shared with his family.

The author of hits like “Free fallin’” and “Runnin’ down a dream” lived there until the mid-90s, until he divorced his wife. The property then came to belong to Jane Benyo, who later sold it to Randy Spendlove, an American music producer.

It was like this imposing Mansion came into the hands of Selena Gomez, who paid for it a figure close to 4.85 million dollars. The property is located in Encino and is part of the San Fernando Valley, one of the most unique regions of The AngelsCalif.

The incredible Mansion of Selena Gomez: the keys and how it is inside

In total there are 1000 square meters of living space alone, that is, without counting the large garden that stands out for its trees and plants and for having a pool and a jacuzzi that allow you to enjoy the warm Californian climate.

Considering that it belonged to one of the most outstanding rock musicians of the last decades, it is not surprising to observe that the Mansion It has its own recording studio and a room to play the piano, something that Selena surely looked at with great interest when it came to discovering the property.

For the rest, it is a home whose style is eclectic and combines both rustic and modern elements. The rooms are numerous and spread over 3 floors.

The Mansion It has 10 bathrooms and extremely spacious and bright rooms, the latter achieved thanks to the presence of large windows.

Neutral colors are the main protagonists and combine perfectly with the presence of white and some details in traditional wood.

Finally, a kitchen with an imposing island and an exclusive room for practicing yoga are some of the many comforts that this house offers.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details related to the home that owns Selena Gomez in The AngelsCalifornia?