This is the luxurious mansion of Selena Gomez in Los Angeles

In 2020, Selena Gomez bought an imposing property that belonged to and was built at the request of Tom Petty, the remembered leader of the Heartbreakers. It is located in Encino, a district of The AngelsCalifornia, and offers amenities of all kinds.

This is what the mansion looks like Selena Gomez outside. Source: architectureanddesign.es

The AngelsCalifornia: this is how the mansion came into the hands of Selena Gomez

The property in question was built to order and at the request of Tom Petty in 1989, after a couple of years earlier an unknown person started a fire that destroyed almost the entire house that the musician shared with his family.

The author of hits like “Free fallin’” and “Runnin’ down a dream” lived there until the mid-90s, until he divorced his wife. The property then came to belong to Jane Benyo, who later sold it to Randy Spendlove, an American music producer.

It was like this imposing Mansion came into the hands of Selena Gomez, who paid for it a figure close to 4.85 million dollars. The property is located in Encino and is part of the San Fernando Valley, one of the most unique regions of The AngelsCalif.

