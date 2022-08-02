This is the “crazy” exhibition of Just Eat with Katy Perry dresses

“We have raffled off the outfits because we wanted to offer the beautiful moment that was experienced on set and for the fans to be part of it. In addition, it gives us the opportunity to raise funds for charitable causes,” says Spínola.

Just Eat exhibited the costumes Katy Perry of its new campaign “Someone said”. The company gave the opportunity her fans to own one of the fun outfits Katy wears in her new TV commercial.

MarketingDirecto.com we approached IKONO Madrid where the exhibition of all the dresses was held. The katy perry outfits expo, by Just Eat, led attendees to immerse themselves in the world of Katy Perry, allowing them to immortalize and share a creative experience full of light, color, volumes and textures that recreate the world of the ‘California Girl‘.

There, we interviewed Laura Spinola, Brand PR Manager Spain of Just Eat to answer the most curious questions about the campaign.

One of the most important questions of the event was to know the reason why Katy was chosen to represent the brand. “This choice arose spontaneously. Katy and Just Eat have many traits in common: they both have a very funny naturewithin the visual identity of the singer there are multiple references to food… it is the perfect combination«, Laura Spínola tells us.

There is a total of six suits available that have been created from Katy’s characteristic casual and colorful style, including:

Pizza Margarita dress

Cotton Candy Pajamas

ice coat

Lettuce corset

Dress You’re Like A Cheese

Everything Goes On Wheels Dress

«Ding Dong, Ring a Ding Ding Ding Dong» is the lyrics of the curious song to which Katy gives voice. “All the letters are based on the likes of Katy Perry by food. Also in the variety of the company. If you feel like ordering a pizza, you can, if one day you go out partying and you feel like a sandwich when you get home, you can do it…”, says Spínola with a smile.

The Just Eat campaign

The funny campaign has a deep meaning. «The goal is to convey that joy and that moment you feel when ordering food at home. Not only the fact of using the app, but also the experience that surrounds it (what do you want to order, who do you enjoy it with)…”, comments Spínola.

This concept was already launched in 2019 and it worked so well in Spain that they wanted to go one step further with the singer. «We have raffled the outfits because we wanted to offer the beautiful moment that was lived on the set and that the fans are part of it. Also, gives us the opportunity to raise funds for charitable causes«, Spinola reveals to us.

The cause goes to World Central Kitchen, the charity led by chef Jose Andres, and whose objective is to guarantee that anyone in any situation has access to a plate of food.

Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, added: “We are so grateful to Just Eat and Katy for choosing to support World Central Kitchen, joining our fight to ensure everyone has access to a hot meal when disaster strikes. With this support, WCK can continue to work so communities can eat when facing crises around the world and to be there for families when they need it most.”