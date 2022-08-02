This is how the protagonists of ‘The Princess Diaries’ look at 21 years

After 21 years of its premiere, we show you what the actors who gave us their best performance for one of the films that marked the childhood of many girls who love Disney look like.

More than a decade has passed since the premiere of the romantic film belonging to Disney The Princess Diaries, directed by Garry Marshall in 2001, starring Julie Andrews who played Queen Clarissa, Mia (Anne Hathaway), Joseph (Hector Elizondo) and Lily Moscobitz (Heather Matarazzo) To mention. This iconic film generated a connection with childhood or adolescence and despite the years there is a permanent and intact memory of following in the footsteps of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) the young unpopular girl during adolescence who happened to be heir to the throne of Genovia. After the triumph of the film, many of its fans wonder what became of the protagonists, so today we tell you what they have done with their lives and how they look.

Anne Hathaway – Mia Thermopolis

The American actress has been very versatile on screen, worked on different productions and films such as The price of truth in 2019, Bruges and Alice through the looking glass. In 2009 she earned her first Oscar nomination for her work in Getting Married and in 2013 the Golden Statuette for Best Actress in Les Miserables.



Julie Andrews – Queen Clarisse Renaldi

Recognized for her five Golden Globes and an OscarIn 1965, he won the Academy Award for his performance in Mary Poppins. In 2004 she provided her voice for Queen Lillian in Shrek 2, she was a narrator for the Netflix series Bridgerton and has worked on movies like Aquaman and “The King’s Daughter”.

Hector Elizondo – Joseph

The bodyguard and chauffeur of the queen of Genovia, he was also known for participating with the cast of Pretty Woman in 1990, Runaway Bride, Warner Bros. Valentine’s Day. In 2011 he participated as Edward Alzate in the 9-season series “The Last Male”, also I participate in “The Weight of Truth” Y “One for all”.

Heather Matarazzo – Lily Moscobitz

She was a very important character for being Mia’s best friend and ally. In 2008 she had performances in television series such as Law and Order in 2008, Grey’s Anatomy, “More Than Friends”. He also worked on movies like Sisters and Scream 5.

Mandy MooreLana Thomas

She was the antagonist of The Princess Diaries. had a role in the movie “Lost Hours” From 2006, she shone when she did the voice dubbing for Rapunzel in Tangled, her most recent role was that of Anne Best in Midway: Battle in the Pacific 2019.