This is how the daughters of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, who form one of the strongest families in Hollywood, look today | People | Entertainment

American actor, producer and screenwriter, Matt Damon, has one of the happiest family lives in Hollywood. Together with his partner, the Argentine Luciana Barroso, Damon has 4 daughters and although they keep a low profile, from time to time they are seen with his parents.

Damon met Barroso 19 years ago, one night when she was working as a bartender in a Miami bar, where she had moved to study Art and Decoration. Damon, chased by a group of female fans, hid behind the bar where Barroso was.

Photo: Luciana Barroso

At that time, she asked him, “What are you doing here?” and he fell in love with her at first sight of her. Barroso’s beauty captivated him and less than two years later, the couple married in an intimate wedding.

Alexia, who is 22 years old, was Barroso’s first daughter, the result of a previous relationship. Damon adopted her and soon had Isabella who is now 15, Gia 13 and Stella 11. “He would never have expected to be surrounded by so many women. But it is wonderful. I am learning a lot from them, they are fantastic. It’s like everything expanded in a way I didn’t think was possible, Damon once remarked.

The young women have only been photographed in a few moments and do not usually share much of their private lives. (AND)