This is everything we know about Amsterdam, David O. Russell’s period crime drama

From Razor Blades and Secrets by Rian Johnson to Murder on the Orient Express from Kenneth Branagh and its 2022 sequel Death on the Nile, star-driven crime novels have been all the rage lately and David O. Russell’s latest film Amsterdam is joining that list later this year.

Amsterdam tells the story of three friends in the 1930s, a doctor, a lawyer, and a nurse, played by Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie, respectively. The trio witness a murder and become prime suspects. To clear their names, the three of them must solve the crime with the help of some wild characters.

Amsterdam is written and directed by David O. Russell. This is Russell’s first film since the 2015 biographical comedy-drama film Joy. Excited to find out more about this murder mystery? Below, you will find everything you need to know about Amsterdam.

Is there a trailer for Amsterdam?

20th Century Studios released the official Amsterdam trailer on July 6, 2022. The trailer introduces us to the three friends, Burt, Valerie, and Harold, who are shown to have been friends since when two of the friends were soldiers. Their long friendship makes them make a pact to always protect each other no matter what happens. Now, with a dead body in front of them and all fingers pointed at them, they have to turn to the likes of Gil (Robert De Niro) for help. The trailer shows that the tone of the film will be a dark comedy.

What is Amsterdam all about?

The official synopsis for Amsterdam reads: “Set in the 1930s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects, and uncover one of the most scandalous plots in American history.”

When will Amsterdam be released?

Amsterdam will be released on November 4, 2022.

Who make up the cast of Amsterdam?

Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, who will play Burt, one of the friends who becomes the prime suspect in the murder. Bale is best known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed trilogy of films, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Margot Robbie plays Valerie, the nurse from Amsterdam. Robbie is best known for her portrayal of the iconic DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the DCEU films The Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). She is also known for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding in the 2017 biopic I, Tonya.

Tenet star John David Washington plays one of the accused friends, Harold in Amsterdam. Washington is best known for his role as Ricky Jerret on the HBO comedy series Ballers (2015-2019). He also played Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s 2018 Oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman.

Chris Rock plays Milton in Amsterdam. Rock is best known for developing, writing, producing and narrating the sitcom inspired by his life, Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009).

Zoe Saldaña plays Irma in Amsterdam. You may recognize Saldana from her roles as Neytiri in the Avatar film series and Gamora in various MCU movies, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will also perform in Amsterdam. Swift has appeared in several movies such as Valentine’s Day (2010), The Lorax (2012), and Cats (2019).

Anya Taylor-Joy is also on the list of actors. She is best known for playing Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries Lady’s Gambit (2020).

Academy Award winner Robert De Niro will play Gil in Amsterdam. De Niro is best known for playing a young Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s crime thriller The Godfather Part II (1974), and for his portrayal of Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976).

Rami Malek, best known for playing Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will also appear in the film.

Other stars include Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola. @worldwide