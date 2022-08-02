This high-end mobile drops 130 euros in the 12GB + 256GB version

Get one of the best phones of the year in its most powerful version, with 12GB + 256GB, taking advantage of this drop of 130 euros in its price.

The realme GT 2 Pro 5G It is, without a doubt, one of the best mobile phones launched in 2022. There are many qualities that we can highlight about this smartphone, from the power of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to the excellent work of your camera system. During these days we can highlight another aspect, and that is that the 12GB+256GB version of the realme GT 2 Pro 5G plummets to the €722 in amazon.

The recommended retail price of this same model is 849.99 euros, so you save a total of 128 euros in the purchase. It’s a big investment, no doubt, but you’ll be getting a spectacular mobile for the coming years. At Andro4all we have had the opportunity to analyze this realme GT 2 Pro, so we are going to tell you about our experience so that you can discover its great qualities.

realme GT 2 Pro See on Amazon.es: realme GT 2 Pro

Buy the realme GT 2 Pro 5G with a 130 discount

The quality of the realme GT 2 Pro 5G is evident from the moment we hold it for the first time. Despite being a mobile “loaded” with top specifications, these are not reflected in its weight, which is only 189 grams. If we add that the thickness remains at 8.2 millimeters, we specify that we are facing a very comfortable mobile. The model on offer is the black one.which exudes elegance and which, of course, comes with a protective cover.

Most of its front is occupied by a 6.7-inch OLED screenresolution QuadHD+refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 1,400 nits of brightness. In practice, it is excellent quality screen in every way, perfect for viewing any type of content. In addition, it is responsible for hosting the fingerprint readerwhich also offers great performance in speed and accuracy.

Enjoy the best features on the market with a 128-euro discount.

Speaking of speed, you should know that the realme GT 2 Pro 5G has the power of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Surely you can wait very, very fast behavior of the terminal regardless of the task you want to carry out. To this we must add that the version on offer is that of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, has memory to bore. As for the operating system, it has realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, with three years of guaranteed updates.

During the analysis we also discovered the good work of your camera system, both from the rear and from the front. On the back is a 50 MP main lens which does a great job and is accompanied by a 50 MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 3 MP microscopic sensor. If we turn it around, we find a 32 MP front camera that takes very good selfies. Be careful, because this realme GT 2 Pro can record videos up to 8K.

performance of its 5,000 mAh battery It is not far behind, ensuring a day of autonomy even if we give it intensive use. Furthermore, being compatible with 65W fast charge, It only needs 35 minutes connected to the charger to reach 100% battery.

In short, the realme GT 2 Pro 5G is a smartphone that borders on perfection, realme’s great masterpiece. It had been a few weeks without lowering the price, so take advantage of the discount of 128 euros if you want this GT 2 Pro 5G to be your next mobile before it goes up in price again.

