this has been the luxurious vacations of Leonardo DiCaprio

Though Leonardo Dicaprio He claims to be really immersed in the fight against climate change, it is not uncommon to see him carrying out luxurious trips aboard yachts that consume and generate a great impact on the ecological footprint of the planet. Now, he is in the Mediterranean, enjoying a relaxed vacation and trying to go unnoticed.

The actor is without a doubt one of the best active. At 47 years old, he has made iconic films that will go down in history thanks to his incredible performances. Now, in his well-deserved rest, he has been seen having a small party with friends on a yacht.

He also had some friends, such as Tobey Maguire, famous for his role as Spiderman in the turn of the century trilogy. She also seemed to be present Jamie Foxx, the actor who played Django. On the other hand, his 25-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone, was also present.

Leonardo DiCaprio is famous for having relationships with women much younger than him. In fact, none has ever exceeded 25 years, something that has made it receive great criticism for all the connotations that this has.

THE FASHION DESTINATION OF THE CELEBRITIES

The Amalfi Coast is currently one of the most sought after by celebrities. Located in Italy, the area has recently been filled with the most luxurious yachts, as figures such as the Kardashians have been seen there. It is not surprising then that Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to arrive at these shores after having been on the Côte d’Azur in France. In fact, he has recently been seen eating in a fancy restaurant in Saint-Tropez