‘Thirteen Lives’ Movie Prime Video

Plot

Chronicle of the rescue in Thailand of a rescue that the world was aware of: a children’s soccer team is trapped in the cave of Tham Luang.

Release date

August 5, 2022.

Where to Watch Thirteen Lives

In Amazon Prime Video.

Actors

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is an Irish actor known for movies like Alexander the Great (2004) or the recent Thirteen Lives (2022).

Colin James Farrell born May 31, 1976 in Castleknock, Dublin, Irish Flag Ireland.

Colin Farrell is an actor known for movies like Tigerland (2000), Miami Vice (2006), Minority report (2002), Alexander the Great (2004), SWAT (2003), In Bruges (2008), Total recall (2012), batman (2022), Voyagers (2021), Premonition (Solace), Ava (2020), Artemis Fowl (2020) Y The Gentlemen. The Mafia Lords (2020).

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen is an American actor known for films such as the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, eastern promises either Alatriste.

Viggo Peter Mortensen was born on October 20, 1958 in New York, United States

This actor became known for the movie starring Harrison Ford, Sole Witness back in 1985, playing one of the farmers. Later, he appeared in red tide (with Gene Hackman Y Denzel Washington; he directed her Tony Scott). She went out on a few like Portrait of a Lady (the one of Nicole Kidman) and in Lieutenant O’Neal and he even made a movie in Spain playing El Capitán Alatriste… but he became known to the general public for the trilogy of Peter Jackson on The Lord of the ringsin which he played Aragon.

By the way, he has acted in theater… in Madrid (how curious) in the play Purgatory.

Lately we have seen him in Crimes of the Future (2022)by David Cronenberg, with whom he had already worked on A history of violence Y eastern promisesa phenomenal film that we recommend.

we loved it in Green Book (2018) and has also directed Failing (2020).

