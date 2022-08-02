They’re twins? Will Smith’s double causes a sensation on Tik Tok

A double for Will Smith has caused a sensation in social networks due to its great resemblance to the protagonist of ‘The Prince of rap‘. The young man is from Venezuela and respond to the name of Yashual Eduardo Avila.

His popularity has grown in recent months, especially after the scandal in which Smith was involved after slap comedian Chris Rock at the award ceremony Oscar awards.

@jackson_0711 el principe del Rap.VNZ$perú@mx80ozg ♬ Switch – Will Smith

Yashua is defined as the ‘Will Smith’s Officer Double‘ on Tiktok, where he has just over 44,300 followers and where the American actor uploads parody videos of scenes.

This double has taken on the personality of the will smith charactersin particular the one he played as a young man in the successful series of the nineties, since the resemblance is uncanny.

He has also been interviewed by various local media. He is currently traveling Peruwhere many people have taken the opportunity to take a photo with him.

Although the resemblance between Will Smith and his double unquestionable, it is not known if the actor is already aware that he has an almost twin in Latin America.

@jackson_0711 #LaGranMigracion #greenscreen what do you think from 1 to 10 how much do I look like will smith@mx80ozg ♬ Men In Black (From “Men In Black” Soundtrack) – Will Smith

