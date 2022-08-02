they will rebuild historical monuments within the game

The “open world” construction video game remains one of the most played in the world, despite being released more than 10 years ago

Xbox announced a partnership with the National Trust, a conservation charity, in order to create a replica of Corfe Castle, a historic medieval ruined building in the English county of Dorset, within the popular Minecraft video game.

Through a statement, Microsoft announced that the objective of this association is to foster the interest of younger audiences in historical monuments and landmarks.

The idea is to seek for players to reimagine their own constructions through the Marketplace.

English Corfe Castle in Minecraft

Minecraft is renewed: this is how the Alliance works

The old English castle from the 11th century will be rebuilt with the collaboration of Grian, a Youtuber known for his videos related to the Minecraft theme.

“I look forward to seeing how people rebuild the ruins in their own way. The fact that this will have an impact on education is what makes this project very special to me,” the influencer commented.

From the National Trust they recognize that this creator “did a brilliant job” and that “not only did he achieve an accurate recreation of the various historical styles within the castle, but he also combined them with his own imagination”, in the words of archaeologist Martin Papworth.

This content will be showcased via video hosted by British historian Alice Loxton and will be released ahead of the National Trust Archeology Festival, when demonstrations will be available for visitors to reimagine their own version of the monument.

Microsoft took the opportunity to announce that it will release Minecraft: Education Edition for education, “which will benefit children in classrooms across the UK.”

Minecraft against NFTs?

Mojang, the company that develops the successful Minecraft, banned the use of NFT and blockchain technology within his game because it goes “against the spirit of Minecraft”.

Through a post on the official blog, the developer explained that NFT technology will not be allowed on the platform since the artificial scarcity that the use of the blockchain allows goes against the rules of the game and its spirit.

In addition, the firm stressed that “it wants to prevent players from being scammed with third-party NFTs that can be used on their custom servers.”

Mojang explained that “NFTs are not inclusive of our community and they create a scenario with things that can be had and things that can’t be had”.

“The speculative pricing and investor mindset surrounding this technology takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profit-seeking, something we believe is inconsistent with our players’ long-term enjoyment and success,” the company said.

In recent months, many developers praised and even introduced, in one way or another, NFTs in their franchises, but the massive rejection of the gaming community stopped much of these plans.