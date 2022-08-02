They protest rejected in Medicine; they ask to meet with the rector of the UAG

Acapulco, Guerrero, August 2, 2022. Around 50 young people who did not appear on the list of those accepted in health schools of the Autonomous University of Guerrero (UAG), protested outside the Medicine school, to demand an audience with the rector José Alfredo Romero Olea.

The young people protested with banners that read: “We want to study Nursing”, “we want to study medicine”, “the UAG is not for sale” and “we want to study dentistry”.

The young María Azucena Morales González said that she feels that her score was not low and she has the right to enter Medicine. The applicant was asked her score, the highest to enter medicine was over 1,200, and the last accepted, that is, 210 was 1,33, but she refused to say so and pointed out: “What I can say is that my score was high”.

While Blanca Molina Zamudio said that this was her third attempt to enter Medicine, “every year I make an effort paying for courses, even though I don’t have the resources and I work part time to pay for them. I have felt the exam easy and it is not fair that my score appeared at night”.

She claims to have “proof” of an applicant who had a very low score and appears accepted, which she does not consider fair and asks for an audience with the rector Romero Olea, “so that he can listen to us.”

The leader of the Movement Fighting for my Education, Luciano Cruz Morales, stated that they are dissatisfied with the results published last Friday and demand a hearing with the rector José Alfredo Romero, because they want to know the results, because many of those who protest have high scores. .

The Medicine graduate who leads the youth, said that his demand is that there be transparency in the results, because “the university only drew the list of those who were accepted, and later, those of the others, where are rejected”.

He added that they demand an audience with the rector and with the governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda, so that they listen to the young people.

“Let the memory of our rulers be refreshed, that right now they are in power in Guerrero, that they are from Morena, that they comply with the young people, because in the campaign they said that they are going to give studies, that they were going to have the opportunity.”

He stressed that the movement is genuine and they will not allow “young people to be incited to violence, we are going to do things peacefully. By legal means, as established by our rights”.

Text: Karina Contreras/ Photo: Jesús Trigo