They discover the double of Latin American Will Smith on TikTok

A young man from Venezuela has gone viral on the platform TikTok for his great resemblance to the actor Will Smithbecause this character has taken advantage of the physical similarities to become his double.

Yashual Eduardo Ávila has generated great popularity in recent months. especially after the scandal in which Smith was involved after slapping the comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar awards ceremony.

Yashual defines himself as the ‘Official Double of Will Smith’ on TikTok, where he has just over 44,300 followers, to whom he shares his parodies of the famous American actor.

@willsmithperuano #LaGranMigracion #greenscreen what do you think from 1 to 10 how much do I look like will smith@mx80ozg? Men In Black (From “Men In Black” Soundtrack) – Will Smith

This double has taken the personality of Will Smith’s characters, in particular the one he played as a young man in the successful series of the nineties, “The Prince of Rap”, since the resemblance is amazing.

Although the resemblance between Will Smith and his double is not questionable, it is not known if the actor is already aware that he has an almost twin in Latin America.

