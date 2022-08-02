They auctioned off the historic Fiat that Tom Hanks used in one of his iconic movies

There is a world reserved for collectors and within that universe, the possibilities are limitless. There are those who seek historic vehicles, rare and exclusive; those who try to own even the smallest object of a moment in world history or others who prefer the film world and they are proud to say “this was on the Oscar winner’s film set.” For them there is everything and the search may never end. But there is a niche even rarer: movie cars.

Having them is difficult because many times they are props or they are rented for a certain filming. Other times, it gets even more complicated because the actors decide to keep them. But as many say, “nothing is impossible” and sometimes the planets line up. just a few weeks ago, Tom Hanks announced the auction of a beloved car that he himself drove in one of his most prominent films and after a few days and after a rough bid, got a new owner.

It was 2017 when Hanks and Meryl Streep witnessed the premiere of a film that had cost them months of work: ThePost. The film is based on real events and, in a few words, recounts the struggle of journalists and directors of the North American newspaper against the United States Government for the publication of classified files on the Vietnam War.

Trailer for “The Post”, the film in which Tom Hanks drove his already famous Fiat 128

The drama was a resounding success and took 21 awards and 114 nominations, so it soon became a cult film. But in the middle of the story, a particular interest arose by the Fiat 128 that Hanks drives through the streets of Washington inside the set.

Tom Hanks bought his car in 2017 after finishing filming The Post and painted it green. Cabiglio Garage

Throughout the two hours that the film lasts, he goes unnoticed. Yes, it is a Fiat 128 and yes, Tom Hanks drives it, but it is not relevant in the story that is told. However, outside the set he managed to be a jewel coveted by many. in the film Is yellow color, but when the actor bought it in 2017 and made it part of his personal collection painted it dark green and replaced him the grill, lights and bumpers. wanted too change the engine, but he did not succeed; so the car it was sold with the original four-cylinder and four-speed manual gearbox.

The interior, a little deteriorated, maintains the original upholstery Cabiglio Garage

The 1975 model was published for a time on an auction website and was sold last Tuesday, July 26, by $24,375 The objective? Donate the proceeds to Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a charity based in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States.

Except for the grill, the bumper and the headlights, the car maintains all the factory parts. Cabiglio Garage

Hanks, who is a compulsive car collector, sold several models in 2021 with the same charitable intentions. In August of last year, a 1992 Airstream, a 2011 Ford F-450 Super and a 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser left his garage and all the proceeds He donated it to different organizations.

The car is a relic and the actor drove it during the filming of The Post Cabiglio Garage

Finally, Hanks did not modify the car’s engine Cabiglio Garage

The rear has not been modified. Cabiglio Garage