These are the tests that the judge discarded in the trial – El Financiero

Exactly two months have passed since Johnny Depp won the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and information is still emerging behind the six-week media trial between the actors.

Even recently, it was learned that both Heard and Depp appealed the verdict, however this has not been modified. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean continue with your artistic projectslike the release of his album 18 –with ‘hints’ towards her ex-partner–, while the actress of Aquaman He had to sell some of their properties.

What was the evidence rejected in the trial of Heard and Depp?

The lawyers of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard presented different arguments, resources and evidence to win the trial during the month and a half that it lasted, but several were dismissed by the judge in the case.

The place TMZ He assures that he had access to the accusations and evidence presented by both parties before the Court of Fairfax, in Virginia, but most of them were not taken into account because they did not provide information related to the lawsuit and counterclaim of the trial.

Among the testimonies shown by Depp was the statement that the defendant was a stripper and companion of men before starting her acting career in Hollywood; the lawyers presented a home video recorded by Amber’s sister.

The Samuel Center for Social Connectedness determined that this testimony had no other purpose than condemn the defendant’s image because “they fall on prejudice and on a trend that condemns and discriminates against a woman for the job in which she performs, producing a social grievance.” For this reason, she was not included as evidence in the trial.

While on the other side, Heard’s defense shared with the court a series of text messages from the conversation in which the singer Marilyn Manson asks his friend Depo for help in the face of accusations against him for abuse.

Manson asks shelter at home to avoid the visit of the police for the accusations of whom he refers to as ‘Amber 0.2′ or simply ‘L’. According to the messages, Depp would have helped his friend.

Heard also claimed that his ex-husband suffered from erectile dysfunction and therefore behaved violently; The actress tried to argue with this the alleged violation of her with a bottle that she suffered from the actor.

The 36-year-old model’s legal team also showed a series of audios and photos that the rival defense would have edited in favor of their client. Although it was found that some recordings were modified, as well as the photos of the blows received by Depp by her ex-partner -as she claimed in May-, these were not taken into account by the court either.