These are the Disney + premieres for the month of August 2022

For the month of August 2022, Disney+ has prepared several premieres, highlighting the film “Lightyear”; in addition to the Marvel series “She Hulk”.

In addition, this month, the streaming platform celebrates the month of the princesses, with a collection of films that highlight the courage, kindness, attitude and resilience of the Disney Princesses.

Here are the premieres:

PREMIERE FILMS

LIGHTYEAR

Premiere: Wednesday, August 3

Disney and Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR is a fun-filled adventure that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. LIGHTYEAR features the legendary Space Guardian on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his hilarious robot sidekick Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also starring are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of FINDING DORY) and produced by Galyn Susman (TOY STORY: TIME FORGOT).

FILM PREMIERE

VENOM

Premiere: Friday, August 5

VENOM is the story of the evolution of MARVEL’s most enigmatic, complex and evil character: Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after losing everything, including his job and his fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest point, he becomes host to an alien symbiote that gives him extraordinary superpowers, transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this deadly new protector to defeat the mighty forces of evil?

PREMIERE SERIES

MARVEL STUDIOS DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SHORTS

I am Groot

Premiere: Wednesday, August 10. All shorts available

Can’t protect the galaxy from this mischievous little guy! Baby Groot arrives with his own series, exploring his glory days as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars. Vin Diesel, who is the voice of Groot in the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY franchise, is the voice of Baby Groot. The script and direction is in charge of Kirsten Lepore and the executive production of Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.

MARVEL STUDIOS DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Premiere: Wednesday, August 17. Every Wednesday a new episode

In She Hulk: Defender of Heroes from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to the superhuman, navigates the complicated life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a green giant. super powerful over two meters tall. The nine-episode series features a host of veterans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including Mark Ruffalo as the Intelligent Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6 and 7), it features Jessica Gao as the main screenwriter.

PREMIERE SPECIALS

MARVEL STUDIOS DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES

Marvel Studios United: Creating Ms. Marvel

Premiere: Wednesday, August 3

Marvel Studios United is a Disney+ documentary series chronicling the creation of new Marvel Studios shows and movies. Through his episodes, he travels behind the scenes of productions such as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, BLACK WIDOW, What If… and SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Creators and actors detail the origin of the productions and share exclusive images of the recording set. Marvel Studios United is a comprehensive and immersive look at phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

LUCASFILM DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SPECIAL

LEGO® Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Premiere: Friday, August 5

Seeking a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn organizes a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxury Cruiser. Stellar Halcyon. But Finn’s plan changes when he is separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he meets three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him understand that vacations are something more. what fun

NEW EPISODES

DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Season 3

Every Wednesday a new episode

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a California camp, where the Wildcats and their fellow campers prepare for an unforgettable summer full of romance, nights without schedules and the possibility of enjoy nature. With a difficult Frozen set on the horizon plus a dramatic production “docuseries” in the works, the Wildcats will try to prove who is “best in the snow” without leaving anyone out in the open. The series stars Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Sofia Wylie (Gina), Matt Cornett (EJ), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Saylor Bell Curda (Maddox), and Adrian Lyles. (Jet). Featured guest artists this season include Aria Brooks (Alex), Liamani Segura (Emmy), and Ben Stillwell (Channing) in addition to guest artists Corbin Bleu (as himself), Meg Donnelly (Val), Jason Earles (Dewey Wood), Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Olivia Rose Keegan as Lily, Olivia Rodrigo as Nini, Larry Saperstein as Big Red, and Joe Serafini as Seb.

MARVEL STUDIOS DISNEY+ ORIGINAL SERIES

LEGENDS, from Marvel Studios

Season 1 – episode 23

Premiere: Wednesday, August 10

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to expand, LEGENDS from Marvel Studios celebrates and codifies all past events in this universe. This series provides a look back at the heroes, villains, and epic moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories to come. Each dynamic segment connects directly to upcoming series premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for future events. LEGENDS, from Marvel Studios, weaves together the different threads that make up the incomparable MCU.

MONTH PRINCESSES

In August, Disney+ celebrates #StoriesThatInspire with a collection of films that highlight the courage, kindness, attitude and resilience of Disney Princesses.

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Long ago, humans and dragons lived in harmony in the world of Kumandra. But when evil threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, the lone warrior Raya must track down the last legendary dragon to stop the evil force that has returned and once again threatens her homeworld.

moana

Moana embarks on a daring mission to save her people. Along the way, he meets the powerful demigod Maui. Together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed journey presented by Walt Disney Animation Studios.

TANGLED

When Flynn Rider, the kingdom’s most wanted – and most charming – bandit hides out in a mysterious tower, the last thing he expects to find is Rapunzel, a spirited teen with a rather peculiar super power.

frozen

Fearless optimist Anna sets out on an epic journey – along with mountain climber Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven – to find her sister Elsa, whose cold powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Frozen 2

Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa takes a dangerous but extraordinary journey into the unknown: the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle, in search of truths about the past.