There is a Latina teenager among the finalists of the ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Anamirel Campos, who is in fifth grade at Mispillion Elementary School in Milford, Delaware, has been chosen among the 5 finalist students, chosen by public vote among the 54 state and territory winners, in the “Doodle for Google” contest. .

With her drawing entitled “The family will always take care of you”, Campos continues in the competition and could be chosen as the national winner in the days to come.

This year’s theme, “I take care of myself”, addresses a very current topic, since the pandemic has affected all people. Students in particular have been profoundly affected in the way they learn, socialize and take care of their health. Therefore, the theme of personal care is suitable for the 14th annual contest.

Judges include Selena Gomez, the Grammy-nominated Latin artist, businesswoman and philanthropist. “Art is something that has always been an important part of my life,” she says. “I’m happy to join this year’s panel of judges in the Doodle for Google contest, as the theme is ‘I take care of myself,’ and it’s a theme very close to my heart.”

The Doodle for Google contest brings together students from the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands each year. The public votes to choose the 5 finalists and a jury chooses the national winner, who will be announced on August 4.

The winning artist will see their drawing on Google Home for one day and receive a $30,000 college scholarship, while the winning student’s school will receive a $50,000 technology scholarship.