“The world is going to hell and people don’t believe it, like in ‘Don’t look up'”

journalist and writer Maximum Prairie (Madrid, 1958) lives surrounded by culture. In his last book, They’re playing our songelaborates “the mother of all playlist”, composed of the favorite songs of a group of 12 men and 12 women of the most heterogeneous, including Sadam HusseinFrancisco Frank or Adolf Hitler.

But this time, Pradera moves away from music to recommend works from the audiovisual world to enjoy this summer. Thus, the journalist proposes the film don’t look up (2021) as clear reflection of today’s society. In this film the protagonists are two scientists -played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio- who discover a huge comet that is headed for Earth. Due to its trajectory and size, the impact of the asteroid threatens the existence of all humanity, and despite the fact that scientific data reveals a certain extinction, no one takes them seriously. Just six months after the impact of the comet, the protagonists try to get the attention of the White House and warn society through the media, but they fail to make themselves heard. The only thing that permeates the population are the memes that are made of the apocalyptic announcement by scientists. Real as life itself.







The journalist names this film as a reflection of today’s society because “it describes a situation in which the world is going to hell and people don’t believe it, they take it as a joke” and it seems to him that “that is happening right now”. He acknowledges that climate change will probably not end with the planet Earth, but warns of the worsening that our life is already suffering and the danger that “the survival same of the human race in 200 or 300 years”.

The film tries to warn the population of the impending catastrophe, just as hundreds of scientists do every day when they talk about climate change. However, just like in this filmthere are many people who continue without considering it a issue real and even joke with him: “And meanwhile, we making memes of Toni Cantó’s Spanish Office. For the record, I love memes, especially if they’re about memos. force for jokes?”

If we ask him about series, he confesses to infoFree flee “like the plague” from those that reflect the current moment. When Pradera chooses a fiction to watch in his spare time, he seeks to escape, she wants the series not to remind her of “this shitty world”. “I don’t mind visiting other shit worlds, but not mine, please”, he admits. For this reason, he recommends the series Bosch, from Amazon Prime. In it Titus Welliver plays Harry Bosch, a homicide detective who tries to solve the criminal cases of the city of Los Angeles. The journalist confesses that everything in this series fascinates him, “from the police plots to the sentimental relationships, which are very elaborate”.

Pradera declares himself an absolute fan of culture, and not only of cinema and series or music, but also enjoys books and painting. And he recommends interesting reading: “If the essay is by a great intellectual, like Malcolm Gladwell (blink, David and Goliat), becomes an exciting and addictive read, one of those that you go looking with anguish at the pages that you need to finish, because you don’t want it to end. If the novelist knows how to create cool atmospheres and good dialogue, the novel is an irreplaceable experience. Now, for example, he has me hooked The Verdictthe novel of Barry Reed on which David Mamet based himself to write the script for final verdict, with Paul Newman and Charlotte Rampling. In three words, Reed, who is a hell of a novelist, describes the character of Rampling when Newman first sees her. “Stunning: pure silk“(impressive: pure silk). You can’t say more with less.”

With such background, it is not surprising that he affirms, therefore, that for him, culture introduces “a certain order within the chaos that is the world.” “Painting and music, for example, use mathematical proportions and that can bring us serenity and harmony. On the other hand, there are some creations, from novels to songs or movies, that move us to such an extent that they restore our faith in the human race. If you remember Woody Allen in Manhattanall the reasons he gives from the sofa to continue living are related to art: Groucho Marx, the symphony Jupiter, Potato Head Blues, by Louis Armstrong, some Swedish films, Flaubert’s Sentimental Education, Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, those incredible apples and pears by Cezanne… I would add the music from the Windham Will label, the pictures of Modiglianithe novels of Galdosthe entire repertoire of Ella Fitzgerald and the movies of Ernst Lubitsch”.





