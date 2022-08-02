The Wager, all about the film that will bring together Leo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

However, six months later, another boat, even more decrepit, landed on the coast of Chile. This pot contained only three castaways, and they told a very different story. The thirty sailors who landed in Brazil were not heroes, but mutineers.

The first group responded with own counter-accusations, of a tyrannical and murderous superior officer and his minions. It became clear that while stranded on the island, the crew had fallen into anarchy, with warring factions fighting for dominance over the barren desert. As accusations of treason and murder surfaced, the British Admiralty organized a special trial to uncover the truth of exactly what happened on the island, exposing a story of not only a captain and crew struggling to survive in one of the most extreme climates on the planet, but also battling their own nature. human.

Who are the cast of The Wager?

Until now, the only confirmed actor is Leonardo DiCapriowho will play the leading role in the film.

However, knowing the fame that Martin Scorsese has to recruit top-tier casts, it’s no surprise that big-name additions will be unveiled in the coming months.

When is The Wager released?

At the moment the release date of the new collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio is unknown, however, taking into account that the premiere of the book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and murder is scheduled for April 2023, it is very likely that production will start in the same way until then, so the tape could most likely be seen until 2024 or even later.

What movies have Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese made together?

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorsese are one of the great couples of cinema, and in the last 20 years their partnership has paid off in six films, generating multiple awards, including Oscar awards.

The list of his works includes Gangs of New York (2002), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) Y The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), with Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) as your most recent job.