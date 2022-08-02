The Vikings of Robert Eggers dock in the summer cinemas of Córdoba

north manthe Viking film with which the filmmaker Robert Eggers (The witch, The lighthouse) made the leap to the big-budget cinema, it is this week’s main premiere in Cordoba’s summer cinemas, which continue to bet on big productions and family films.

Eggers’s film is not, of course, a family film, but an attempt to make a block buster adult, violent and almost Wagnerian, although without giving up his signs of authorship, which make this director a claim for actors like those who star in the film: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and the singer Björk, who had been away from the cinema for dance in the dark (2000).

The Vikings film can be seen at the Funseca Cinema. Meanwhile, in the rest of the billboard, few changes: Delicias projects full of gracea family film in which Carmen Machi shines in the role of a nun capable of changing the lives of the kids in an orphanage, and the San Andrés Coliseum Father there is only one 3, the new assault on family cinema in Santiago Segura.

In addition, the Olimpa has in poster Top Gun: Maverickthe highest-grossing film of 2022 and of Tom Cruise’s entire career, in which he returns to the universe of the American Air Force where his career skyrocketed to stardom 36 years ago.

These four films will be in theaters from Tuesday to Thursday. All functions are unique and start at 22:00. The entrance to the cinemas during the week has a cost of four euros, which on weekends goes up to 4.5 euros.