the video of the steps backwards and the quarrel with Ten Hag- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo shows the champion making four passes back in a row, as if he were listless. His break with United seems increasingly evident

“The return of the king” Cristiano Ronaldoas he himself had written on his Instagram profile, ended with the escape of the sovereign, now in decline – at least with the Manchester United shirt – which infuriated the fans of the Red Devils, once his faithful subjects.

Years pass, people change, football evolves and even the Portuguese champion risks falling behind and going into difficulty. As seen in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano (Sunday 31 July, 1-1). On the web circulates in video in which CR7 seems to want to “strike” from the match. In 15 seconds we see that he passes four times back to the teammate who at that moment gave him the ball.

A thing never seen. Also because the attacker has the class to invent something suddenly, he instead appears rather listless. In addition to being out of condition. And he was replaced in the first half by coach Erik ten Hag, arrived from Ajax to revive a once legendary team. To then escape from Old Trafford and infuriate United supporters.

Furthermore, to reveal the reasons for a further attitude of annoyance and annoyance on the part of Cristiano Ronaldo, a fan took care of it who resumed what happened during the «cooling break»- short interruption of a match granted by the referee to allow the players to cool off, in case of excessive heat – agreed between the teams in the 33rd minute of the first half. At that moment in the video you see it the coach of the Red Devils talk to the Portuguese in an attempt to give the striker some tactical advice. Everything is fine? For nothing.

Judging by the video, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared visibly impatient, if not disappointed. He says a few words, but it is the mimicry of the body – it is the non-verbal communication – that tells everything that is happening at that precise moment. The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker – winner of five career Champions – listens to his coach, but before ten Hag finishes talking he spreads his armsobserves him with an interlocutory look, quenches his thirst and puts his hands on his face.

Almost as if time were to pass quickly and that moment would end as soon as possible. And evidently CR7 those tactical advice, beyond the fact that he was behind in condition, did not even follow them. So much so that he was replaced at the interval and left the stadium, causing the controversy to flare up against him on social media.

«We will see how much he will be able to play because he is far from the best form. He is certainly not in the condition that everyone else is in our players because he has missed many weeks of training and now needs to recover, playing and training », Hag said before match ten. Of course, the situation is now delicate.

Relations between Cristiano Ronaldo and the coach are already cracked and his agent, the powerful and fearsome Jorge Mendes, had a mandate to find a team in Europe that plays the Champions League and is willing to welcome him. Everything points to a return to origins, to Sporting Lisbon. Maybe it will be at home that CR7 will still be able to feel like a king.