The video of the first face to face on the pitch between Cristiano Ronaldo and ten Hag: eloquent mimicry

The confrontation between Cr7 and the Dutch coach, consummated during the first half of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, left very little room for interpretations.

The presence on the field of Cristiano Ronaldo with the shirt of Manchester United in the last friendly match of the red devils against Rayo Vallecano he should have tempered the torrid climate around the Portuguese, at the center of gossip and market rumors. Instead, he helped to throw the classic fuel on the fire because, after the convict shot of a fan who immortalized Cr7 outside the stadium well before the game ended, a video has now emerged from another mobile phone that would explain what happened on the pitch. .

Therefore, the future of the 37-year-old champion at Old Trafford remains more than uncertain and in these hours the controversy around his relationship in the locker room managed by ten Hag, a technician with whom he absolutely does not seem to enjoy good relations, has returned. Yet, on the eve, something good seemed to be looming on the horizon: Cr7 had returned to Manchester, had had a direct confrontation with the management and had asked the manager to be deployed. Even that “Sunday the King plays” with which he had anticipated everything, via social media, responding to a fan, it seemed almost a further sign of possible relaxation.

Instead everything fell in just 45 minutes in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, when Cristiano Ronaldo played as a starter but was then replaced at half-time, the only one to remain in the locker room, with ten Hag who preferred Amad Diallo, who scored United’s goal for the final 1-1. The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or was then seen leaving Old Trafford well before the final whistle, portrayed in a photo that immediately made the rounds of the web and which once again angered the environment close to the red devils.

To reveal the reasons for a further attitude of annoyance and annoyance on the part of Cr7 we thought another fan who resumed what happened during the cooling break agreed between the teams around the 33rd minute of the first half. United manager Erik ten Hag turns to Cristiano in an attempt to give the striker some tactical advice, but judging by the video, Ronaldo appeared visibly impatient, if not disappointed: the 7 of Manchester pronounces a few words but it is the mimicry of the body and face that tells everything. Ronaldo listens to ten Hag but even before the technician finishes he spreads his arms desolate, then observes him with an interlocutory look, before quenching his thirst and putting his hands on his face, as if he wanted to cancel those seconds just passed and what he heard.

Shortly thereafter, everything would degenerate once again: the replacement and abandonment of the stadium, with the whirlwind of rumors that immediately started spinning again. That relations with the Dutch coach are part of Ronaldo’s annoyance is no mystery, and ten Hag himself on the eve of the friendly was clear about Cristiano and the expectations that the fans especially harbored in seeing him back on the pitch: “We will see how much he can play, because he is far from the best form. He is certainly not in the condition that all our other players are in – he said to Sky Sports microphones – because he has missed many weeks of training and now needs to recover, playing and training “.

And so the decision to make him play only half, after what has been seen on the pitch, with the obvious consequences that are still debated. Now the disagreement between the player and the dressing room remains alive as well as the mandate to his agent, Jorge Mendes, to look around to find a new accommodation, even at the cost of negotiating on his engagement. The one with Rayo Vallecano could and should have been an opportunity to show everyone that the worst was over, but it turned out to be a further clue on how it will end: the bitter farewell between Cr7 and his first great love.