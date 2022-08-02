the video is viral on social media

During a performance in Las Vegas, Katy Perry threw slices of pizza to the audience. The video of the gesture went viral on social media and immediately divided users, between those who believe it is an ironic gesture and those who consider it just a waste of food.

In the last few hours, a video which concerns a decidedly unusual gesture of Katy Perry during a concert. The singer performed at a Las Vegas club and was immortalized while throws a few slices of pizza to the audience. Many comments from social media users, including those who took it all with irony to those who thought it was in bad taste.

Katy Perry’s gesture in Las Vegas and the controversy on social media

During her summer tour, Katy Perry stopped for a few days in Las Vegas. In one of the craziest cities in America, the singer performed in a club and from behind the DJ’s console began throwing slices of pizza to the audience. A gesture that was promptly immortalized on social media, triggering thousands and thousands of comments, especially among users via Twitter.

There are those who have considered the “launch” a simpatic episode within an evening of his idol, and who instead considered him alone a waste of food. “In such a historical moment, throwing food is a truly disrespectful gesture “, was one of the comments the star received after the video quickly went viral, recording thousands of views.

Katy Perry’s “passion” for pizza

This isn’t the first time Katy Perry has been associated with food. In 2014, again speaking of pizza, she had decided to show up at a party dressed as a “giant slice”. Not only that: in 2019 he walked on the red carpet of the Met Gala with a burger-shaped dress, with a decidedly delicious appearance. Food was also intertwined with his career, when the “pizza box “ was chosen as packaging for the publication of the DVD A Prismatic World Tour Live. And if you consider all these episodes, it is no coincidence that the star was chosen by Just Eat UK as a testimonial.