The Twitter accounts with the most followers in 2022

Do you know which Twitter accounts have the most followers? As you can imagine, this is a group that includes celebrities (from various fields) and political figures. But which ones, exactly?

Note: This list only reflects the 10 most followed active Twitter accounts. We do not include suspended or deleted Twitter accounts. Our rankings below are based on Social Blade findings and the most recent follower counts listed on each Twitter account’s profile page, as of July 2022.

10. Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) — 77.4 million followers

Have you ever heard of Ranch Dressing soda? Now you have. pic.twitter.com/CZjGLxazRy — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 22, 2022

@TheEllenShow is the Twitter account of comedian Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen was also the host of the long-running daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show (usually known as Ellen). DeGeneres’ popular talk show began in 2003 and ended with the last episode of her airing on May 26, 2022. DeGeneres’ Twitter account often shares video clips from the talk show. It was created in August 2008.

9. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — 80.9 million followers

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Narendra Modi is the current Prime Minister of India since 2014. Like the Twitter accounts of other politicians and world leaders, @narendramodi he often tweets updates on the current state of his country, as well as updates on his government’s goals, work, and achievements.

Modi’s Twitter account was created in January 2009.

8. Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) — 84.8 million followers

We are all so excited for OUR SOLD OUT STADIUM SHOW IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 🖤 there’s surprises tonight, I felt inspired to pour even more of my heart into the show. “I need you to listen to me please believe me, I’m completely lonely please don’t judge me.” xx lg #ChromaticaBall — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 21, 2022

Lady Gaga is the first singer/songwriter to have a Twitter account in the top 10 most followed. Your account @Lady Gaga She has nearly 85 million followers and we’re not surprised considering she’s an award-winning singer-songwriter and actress. She first became known through the debut of her first album The Famereleased in 2008. His Twitter account was created that same year in March, a few months before the album was released.

7. Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) — 90.6 million followers

Account @taylorswift13 has amassed more than 90 million followers since it was created in December 2008. Swift’s Twitter account often features tweets about Swift’s music (promotional tweets, but also some “behind the scenes”). She is known for songs like You Belong With Me, I Knew You Were Trouble, shake it offY bad-blood.

6. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — 101.9 million followers

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk is a billionaire and CEO of Tesla. Oh, and he too tried to buy Twitter only to later call it quits a few months later. Your account @elonmusknow has over 101 million followers, and was created in June 2009.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) — 102.1 million followers

At 37 years old, CR7 plays (still, at the moment) for Manchester United as a striker, a club to which he returned after playing for Juventus Turin and Real Madrid, in what was undoubtedly his most successful stage. Your Twitter account @Christian It has more than 102 million followers, and was created in June 2010.

4. Rihanna (@rihanna) — 107 million followers

me carrying around all my secrets 😂🤰🏿🧡 pic.twitter.com/69vobB1ppl — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 17, 2022

Rihanna is a singer, actress, businesswoman and fashion designer. Rihanna is an icon. So the fact that your account @rihanna, being number four on this list of the most followed Twitter accounts is not at all surprising. Between her wildly popular music and her successful fashion and beauty brands, Rihanna always gains a huge following on social media. Her Twitter account was created in October of 2009.

3. Katy Perry (@katyperry) – 108.9 million followers

ive never felt more vulnerable than I do now with literally only one, lone, last, dangling eyelash extension 🫠 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 14, 2022

Katy Perry’s Twitter account is number three on this list, although she is also the fourth singer to make it into this top 10. Katy Perry first burst onto the scene in 2008 with her debut single I Kissed a Girl. Your Twitter account, @Katy Perryhas amassed more than 108 million followers since it was created in February 2009.

2. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) — 114.1 million followers

Justin Bieber is another singer listed in the top 10 most followed Twitter accounts. This is kind of crazy because his music career has come a long way since his early days, singing songs like that high school dance hit, Baby. It is number two on this list, since @Justin Bieber He has more than 114 million followers. How many Beliebers are there in the world? Well it seems so.

His Twitter account was created in March 2009.

1. Barack Obama (@BarackObama) — 132.3 million followers

John Lewis and Reverend CT Vivian dedicated their lives to fighting for freedom and equality. They believed we could remake this country until it lived up to its full promise, and now it’s up to all of us to follow in their footsteps. https://t.co/evjgKFqdRx — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2022

We land at the top of our list of Twitter accounts with the most followers, which goes to former President Barack Obama, who wins this position by a substantial margin. The Twitter account Barack Obama He has more than 132 million followers.

The account was created in March 2007 and is also the oldest Twitter account on this list.

