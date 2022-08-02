the trend in gray hair that every elegant woman needs

If you are looking for look options to let your gray hair grow and look spectacular, you should know the spike wicks in the hair. These highlights celebrate the natural color of gray hair with elegant tints that tint it in a friendly way, without feeling stuffy or overdone with dye.

What are spike highlights in hair?

These perfect wicks for gray hair are a mix of cool blonde with warm honey tones, same that converge in the mane with gray hair to enhance its natural beauty.





It is also a very personalized, since it depends on the tone of your gray hair with the mixture of cold blonde, and when these two are mixed, you will obtain a unique and ideal pigment for your style and personality.

The best is always another by multitones so that the tint camouflage enhances the grays with balance, that’s why herringbone highlights (a great multi-tone) allow you to play with colored hair and natural hair.

How to order the spike highlights in the hair?

The first thing you should do is tell your stylist that you don’t want to completely cover your gray hair —remember this color technique is all about blending hues! Gray hair appears sporadically and in its own growth pattern, so your stylist can place cold and warm colors in an irregular pattern, This will give you a neater finish to your hair.

How is the esiga highlights technique in the hair?

All this is thanks to the technique with which wrap the hair in aluminum foil: instead of painting the wicks in straight lines and one after the other, they place the diagonal Aluminum, so no one “gets in the way” and that’s where the Name of spike —because the wicks resemble a spike!

How often should you touch up the spike highlights?

You definitely do NOT have to go to the salon at three weeks for your touch up. The great advantage of spike wicks is that you can let more natural gray hair come out because the highlights and highlights will blend with the gray.

Celebrities who have worn herringbone highlights in their hair

There are numerous celebrities who left their gray hair and look fabulous, but one of the pioneers in the style of lighting provided by spike highlights is Sarah Jessica Parker—and their looks in the reboot of Sex and the City they check it.

Still others are Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep. And those who have given us invaluable lessons on the spike highlights for brunettes, are Katie Holmes, Demi Moore, Christie Turlington and of course the Queen Letizia in a more discreet way.