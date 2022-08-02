The title inspired by Norse mythology has an incredible discount and became one of the most played on the platform.





Steam launched an incredible offer for a limited time: a great strategy game has a discount of 75%, which made it one of the most played on the PC platform.











The strategy game that is almost given away and is trending on Steam

Northgard is a title of norse mythology what’s wrong with it a spectacular discount on the PC gaming platform. The strategy title added almost 15,000 players on August 1, 2022, the day the offer began, which made it a trend on Steam. The game of Shiro Games can be obtained 75% cheaper until next Sunday, August 7, 2022so until that day It can be purchased for only ARS$ 82.49.

What is Northgard about, the game that breaks it on Steam

The title of Shiro Games have very positive reviews since its launch in 2018. The video game is inspired by the norse mythology. Over there, you will manage a clan of vikings that will fight for the control of a very mysterious new continent called Northgard. To make history by conquering those lands, you must survive the dire wolves and zombie warriors that roam the land, make friends with the giants or defeat them and spend the harshest winters ever seen in the North. For that, you will have to organize your entire population, distributing tasks, managing resources and planning the best strategies to achieve the objectives.

Northgard, the strategy game that is trending on Steam







Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



