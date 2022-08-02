the songs that make you sleep the most — Rock&Pop

As strange as it may seem, rock and pop also scored a couple of songs on the list.

A recent study determined the most sleep-inducing songs, according to science. So if you have trouble falling asleep, this note may help you.

Who did it?

The Mornings.co.uk platform generated a listing with the most sleepy songs in the history of music.

To carry out the study, the 100 most popular lullabies were analyzed -of all times- that had similar characteristics in their structure and rhythm.

Among the predominant characteristics were: the tonal scale, the tempo, the instrumentality and the ability they generate in us to danceto mention a few.

Behind this, they were ranked on a scale from 1 to 100 (the lullabies). The results were then compared to a list of 1,271 songs. All these obtained from Spotify and selected under standards that include: increased playback and “essentials” of music.

Once this step was ready, there was a crossing of information that generated the list of the sleepiest songs in music.

It should be remembered that these songs were assigned a rating on the scale of “major sleep inducers” according to how similar they are to lullabies. The assigned score ranges from 1 to 100.

What was the results?

The listing of the 500 most listened songs of the last decade, includes several popular music hymns, which are more sleep-inducing. Among these, we find artists such as Elton John, Billie Eilish and The Policeto name a few.

Next, we generate a list with the most striking results of the study:

1- The American billie eilish is who scores number one -among all genres- with the song i love you. However, she also takes second place with “When the Party’s Over”. One of the lead singles from his album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

2- In the category of rock songs, Elton John takes the list at positions one and three, with “Your Song” and “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”.

3- In the same category, The Beatles join in fourth place with “Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight”. While John Lennon, also a member of the Liverpool quartet, is tenth with “Imagine”.



Then we leave you the complete list with the rock songs that make you sleep the most:





