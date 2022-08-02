The series that surpassed The terminal list as the most watched on Amazon Prime Video

To stay relevant against your competitors, Amazon Prime Video keep betting on original content. In recent weeks titles such as the summer i fell in love Y the ending list.

The latter is an action thriller based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, published in 2018. The series is produced by and stars Chris Pratt, who plays Lieutenant James Reece after his platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during an undercover mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker