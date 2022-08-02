The series that surpassed The terminal list as the most watched on Amazon Prime Video

To stay relevant against your competitors, Amazon Prime Video keep betting on original content. In recent weeks titles such as the summer i fell in love Y the ending list.

The latter is an action thriller based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, published in 2018. The series is produced by and stars Chris Pratt, who plays Lieutenant James Reece after his platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during an undercover mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Chris Pratt stars in The Terminal List

the ending list It received mixed reviews from specialists, but for more than a month it remained at the top of Prime Video’s Top 10 as the most watched series. However, in recent days there was a new show that displaced the fiction led by Chris Pratt.

Is about Papergirls, the platform’s new original series that was added on July 29. This fiction is based on the graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan Y Cliff Chiang.

The story of Papergirls takes us back to the 1980s and stars four teenagers KJ Brandman, Tiffany Quilkin, Mac Coyle and Erin Tieng. Their lives are spent in the tranquility of Ohio, and they maintain a part-time job delivering newspapers. However, everything changes when these teenagers are caught in the middle of a time traveler dispute, which will lead them to be involved in these time displacements.

Related news

The familiarity of the times and events has led to Papergirls to be compared with other titles such as stranger things either Dark. Nevertheless, what’s new from amazon it benefits from being completely different and having its own characters, interacting with each other and each with their personal dramas that they must face. It also stands out for its feminist look, which without going to extremes, provides a distinctive element that makes it original above the rest of the exponents of the genre.

With 8 episodes about 40 minutes each Papergirls it feels like one of the great bets of Amazon Prime Video for the second half of 2022, which will be followed by other equally interesting titles.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.